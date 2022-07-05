VIDEO: Myles Frost Teaches TODAY Hosts How to Dance Like Michael Jackson

Click Here for More on MJ

Tony Award-winner Myles Frost appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to discuss starring as Michael Jackson in MJ on Broadway.

Frost joined Hoda Kotb and guest co-host Stephen "tWitch" Boss, revealing how he taught himself how to dance.

"I'm self-taught in the dance world. A lot of my studying came from YouTube because things are just so easily accessible in that way and I remember watching Michael Jackson on YouTube," Frost stated.

Frost discussed when he got the call that he would be starring in MJ and later joined tWitch for a Michael Jackson-inspired dance-off, showing the hosts some secrets behind his moves.

Inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs.

MJ is the new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Watch the new interview here: