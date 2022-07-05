Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Chita Rivera & Cynthia Erivo Honor WEST SIDE STORY on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

The segment honored West Side Story for the 65th Anniversary of its Broadway premiere.

Jul. 5, 2022  

During PBS' annual A Capitol Fourth special, Chita Rivera and Cynthia Erivo took to the stage to honor the 65th anniversary of West Side Story.

Rivera, the legendary Tony Award winner and one of the most nominated performers in Tony history, lead the anniversary celebration by honoring the musical's composer, Stephen Sondheim, and presenting the the National Symphony Orchestra performing a special musical tribute to one of Broadway's most successful shows.

Rivera's electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of WEST SIDE STORY in 1957 brought her stardom.

The celebration concluded with Erivo performing a rendition of "Somewhere."

Hosted by country singer Mickey Guyton, the broadcast also featured performances from Darren Criss, Emily Bear, Loren Allred, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Keb' Mo', and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

Watch the complete special below, with the West Side Story segment beginning at 55:41.

VIDEO: Chita Rivera & Cynthia Erivo Honor WEST SIDE STORY on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).