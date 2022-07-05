VIDEO: Chita Rivera & Cynthia Erivo Honor WEST SIDE STORY on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

During PBS' annual A Capitol Fourth special, Chita Rivera and Cynthia Erivo took to the stage to honor the 65th anniversary of West Side Story.

Rivera, the legendary Tony Award winner and one of the most nominated performers in Tony history, lead the anniversary celebration by honoring the musical's composer, Stephen Sondheim, and presenting the the National Symphony Orchestra performing a special musical tribute to one of Broadway's most successful shows.

Rivera's electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of WEST SIDE STORY in 1957 brought her stardom.

The celebration concluded with Erivo performing a rendition of "Somewhere."

Hosted by country singer Mickey Guyton, the broadcast also featured performances from Darren Criss, Emily Bear, Loren Allred, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Keb' Mo', and the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

Watch the complete special below, with the West Side Story segment beginning at 55:41.