Wake Up With BWW 7/29: Read the Reviews For INTO THE WOODS at the Hollywood Bowl, and More!

The cast of The Jonathan Larson Project will celebrate the show's album release as Barnes and Noble today! The event will include performers Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar.

Into The Woods had its star-studded Hollywood Bowl run this weekend. Read the reviews for the production below, which starred Sierra Boggess, Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Gaten Matarazzo, Patina Miller, and more!

The Book of Mormon is officially Broadway's 14th longest running show! The show took the spot from 42nd Street, following the show's 3,487th performance on Saturday.

by Review Roundups

Into The Woods officially opened at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, July 26, for its three-performance run which ends today, July 28. Let's see what the critics are saying.... (more...)

2) Bravo Stars Who Received 'Bravas!': THE REAL HOUSEWIVES of Broadway

by Abigail Charpentier

The beloved 'The Real Housewives' franchises have captured audiences from coast to coast for over a decade. With 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star Luann de Lesseps announcing she will be taking the stage in Chicago (despite confirmation from the production), we're taking a look back on the other Housewives that have performed on the Great White Way and surrounding theaters.. (more...)

3) BWW Review: CRYSTAL CLEAR, Old Red Lion Theatre

by Jonathan Marshall

Art dealer Richard has a long-term partner named Jane. He has also entered into an affair with Thomasina, a blind woman. When he suddenly loses his sight, Richard's relationships with both women are tested as he struggles to make sense of his new reality. Returning to the home of its original run in 1982, this revival has been made accessible for visually impaired audience members.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker Preview DOCTOR ZHIVAGO Concert

by Stage Tube

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Doctor Zhivago will make its UK concert premiere this September. The concert will star Ramin Karimloo (Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Lara Guishar), with further casting to be announced, and will take place at Cadogan Hall, on 1 September, 2pm and 6.30pm. Karimloo and Schoenmaker recently gave a preview at The Theatre Cafe.. (more...)

5) BWW Flashback: FRANKIE & JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE Plays Final Performance

Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune played its final performance on July 28, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Frankie and Johnny opened officially on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as a 'New York Times Critic's Pick.' Upon closing, the production will have played 70 regular and 26 preview performances.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

The Jonathan Larson Project celebrates its album release at Barnes and Noble!

The limited edition CD package with a collectible 40-page hardbound book will be released on Friday, July 26, with a jewel case CD due on Friday, August 23. The album is currently available for digital download and streaming.

The event - which will include performers Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar, in addition to Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who directed and conceived the show, and Charlie Rosen, who provided music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements - will feature a performance of musical selections and a CD signing. The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side.

What we're geeking out over: THE BOOK OF MORMON Surpasses 42ND STREET as Broadway's 14th Longest Running Show

The Book of Mormon has officially surpassed the run of 42nd Street as Broadway's 14th longest running show, following the show's 3,487th performance.

Some members of the cast and crew took to Instagram to post a tribute video to celebrate the occasion.

What we're watching: Watch the New Teaser Trailer For MODERN LOVE, Starring Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Gallagher, Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!

The new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Amazon series, Modern Love, which stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Gallagher, Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!

The cast of the series, based on the New York Times column of the same name, also includes Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Gary Carr (Downton Abbey), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Andy Garcia (Ocean's Eleven), Julia Garner (Ozark), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), Dev Patel (Lion), Andrew Scott(Fleabag), John Slattery (Mad Men), and Shea Whigham (Homecoming).

Social Butterfly: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and the Full FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Crew Pose Together

We're all together? Something must up! @freestylelove Supreme opening night October 2, 2019 pic.twitter.com/4AdwZ8vlTn - james m. iglehart (@jamesmiglehart) July 27, 2019

The highly-acclaimed improv sensation created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Veneziale will begin performances on first time on Broadway Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Booth Theatre.

The full crew, including Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Christopher Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and more, all posed for a photo together recently, which Iglehart posted on Twitter.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





