VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Celinde Schoenmaker Preview DOCTOR ZHIVAGO Concert

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Doctor Zhivago will make its UK concert premiere this September. The concert will star Ramin Karimloo (Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Lara Guishar), with further casting to be announced, and will take place at Cadogan Hall, on 1 September, 2pm and 6.30pm.

Karimloo and Schoenmaker recently gave a preview at The Theatre Cafe. Watch the video below!

Based on the Nobel Prize-winning novel by Boris Pasternak, prepare to be taken on an epic journey of heart-breaking romance, following the search for love during the final days of Czarist Russia. Raised as an aristocrat, Yurii Andreyevich Zhivago is a political idealist, physician, and poet whose life is tossed by the tides of history as he is torn between a life with his close childhood friend and wife, and the passionate and mysterious Lara Guishar. Zhivago, however, is not alone in his yearnings for Lara, and must compete with both revolutionaries and aristocracy alike to win the heart of the woman he cannot live without.

Written by Academy Award nominee Michael Weller (Ragtime), the show features music by two-time Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lucy Simon, with lyrics by Tony Award nominee Michael Korie and Emmy Award nominee Amy Powers. This classic story opened on Broadway in 2015, and can now be experienced for the first time as a UK concert at Cadogan Hall on 1 September.

For the Box Office, call 020 7730 4500 or visit https://www.cadoganhall.com/.





