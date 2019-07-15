THE JONATHAN LARSON PROJECT Cast & Creators to Celebrate New CD at Barnes and Noble

Ghostlight Records will celebrate the CD release of The Jonathan Larson Project with an exclusive in-store signing and performance at Barnes & Noble on Monday, July 29 at 7:00 PM.

The limited edition CD package with a collectible 40-page hardbound book will be released on Friday, July 26, with a jewel case CD due on Friday, August 23. The album is currently available for digital download and streaming.

The event - which will include performers Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Krysta Rodriguez, and George Salazar, in addition to Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who directed and conceived the show, and Charlie Rosen, who provided music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements - will feature a performance of musical selections and a CD signing. The store is located at 150 East 86th Street, between Lexington and Third Avenues on the Upper East Side.

This is a wristbanded event. Priority seating will be offered to fans with CD purchase from the B&N Upper East Side store. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis (with purchase or proof-of-purchase) beginning at 9:00 AM the day of the event. Please call (212) 369-2180 for details.

The Jonathan Larson Project features the music of the late Jonathan Larson, the generation-defining writer of Rent and tick, tick... BOOM!, the former an iconic Broadway landmark and the latter a beloved musical gem. The Jonathan Larson Project is an evening of Jonathan's unheard work featuring songs from never-produced shows like 1984 and Superbia; songs that were cut from Rent and tick, tick... BOOM!; songs written for both theatrical revues and for the radio; songs about politics, love and New York City; including many never before publicly performed or recorded.

The limited edition CD package features a collectible 40-page hardbound book containing previously unreleased artist archival materials, including photos and images of original lyric and music sheets, scripts, notebook pages, and much more. Also included are song lyrics, song annotations, and production and recording studio photos, along with liner notes from director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, who conceived the project, and Jonathan Larson Grant-winning writer Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter, NBC's "Smash"). To order or stream the album, or to pre-order the CD, please visit ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/jonathanlarsonproject

The cast features some of this generation's greatest musical theater talent, including Nick Blaemire (tick, tick... BOOM!, Found, Godspell), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, Beatsville, Company), Andy Mientus (NBC's "Smash," Spring Awakening, Les Misérables), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, First Date, The Addams Family), and George Salazar (Be More Chill, The Lightning Thief, tick, tick... BOOM!).

The Jonathan Larson Project is based on a concert originally presented at Feinstein's/54 Below, directed and conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill), and featuring music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill, Prince of Broadway, Honeymoon in Vegas, Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band). The five-piece band includes musical director Natalie Tenenbaum, Charlie Rosen, Cody Owen Stine, Megan Talay, and Marques Walls, with Danielle Gimbal as copyist. The album is produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Charlie Rosen, and Kurt Deutsch.





