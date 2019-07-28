The new teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Amazon series, Modern Love, which stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, John Gallagher, Jr., Brandon Victor Dixon, and more!

The cast of the series, based on the New York Times column of the same name, also includes Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Gary Carr (Downton Abbey), Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One), Andy Garcia (Ocean's Eleven), Julia Garner (Ozark), Catherine Keener (Get Out), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), Dev Patel (Lion), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), John Slattery (Mad Men), and Shea Whigham (Homecoming).

Check out the trailer below!

"Shameless" alum Emmy Rossum will direct an episode of the series, which will explore love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms.

The series will also be directed by Sharon Horgan and Tom Hall. Horgan will direct the Tina Fey-John Slattery led episode, which she also wrote. Hall also wrote his episode, while Rossum will direct an episode written by the late Audrey Wells. John Carney serves as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on the series.





