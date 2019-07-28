BWW Flashback: FRANKIE & JOHNNY IN THE CLAIR DE LUNE Plays Final Performance Today

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Terrence McNally's Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune will play its final performance today, July 28, 2019 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Frankie and Johnny opened officially on Thursday, May 30, 2019 as a "New York Times Critic's Pick." Upon closing, the production will have played 70 regular and 26 preview performances.

Originally produced more than 30 years ago Off-Broadway, Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune is one of McNally's most acclaimed plays and will appear on Broadway as the playwright celebrates his 80th birthday. The play was a runaway hit from 1987 to 1989, returned to Broadway in a highly praised production in 2002 and was also turned into a feature film.

Before stars Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon take their final bows, we're flashing back through the show's journey to Broadway!

In January 2019 it was officially announced that Audra McDonald and Michael Shannon would lead a Broadway revival the Terrence McNally play.

On April 18, the company took a break from rehearsals to meet the press:

Broadway performances officially began on May 5, 2019.

And the company celebrated opening night on May 30:





