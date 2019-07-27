VIDEO: THE BOOK OF MORMON Surpasses 42ND STREET as Broadway's 14th Longest Running Show
The Book of Mormon has officially surpassed the run of 42nd Street as Broadway's 14th running show, following today's 3,487th performance.
Some members of the cast and crew took to Instagram to post a tribute video to celebrate the occasion. Check it out below!
The Book of Mormon's 3,487th performance surpasses the run of the original production of 42nd Street. Congrats to the whole Mormon family!
A post shared by The Book of Mormon (@bookofmormon) on Jul 27, 2019 at 9:46am PDT
From Trey Parker and Matt Stone, four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of South Park comes this hilarious Broadway musical about a pair of mismatched Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. The Book of Mormon is written in collaboration with Robert Lopez, the Tony Award-winning writer of Avenue Q, and co-directed by Mr. Parker and three-time Tony nominee Casey Nicholaw (Spamalot, The Drowsy Chaperone). Contains explicit language.
The show opened on Broadway in March 2011. The Book of Mormon garnered overwhelmingly positive critical response, and set records in ticket sales for the Eugene O'Neill Theatre. The show was awarded nine Tony Awards, one of which was for Best Musical, and a Grammy Award for the highest-charting Broadway cast album in over four decades, reaching number three on the Billboard charts. It premiered in the West End in 2013, and has staged two national tours.