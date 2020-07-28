Wake Up With BWW 7/28: Alan Menken Achieves EGOT Status, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend! He became the 16th person to ever achieve EGOT status.

World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, will premiere on August 5, 2020. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode musical is now available for purchase. The cast features Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, and many more Broadway stars!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win

Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!. (more...)

2) Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Laura Osnes, and More Will Lead New Digital Musical A KILLER PARTY: A MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL

World Premiere digital musical, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, will premiere on August 5, 2020. The fully-produced (from home!) 9-episode musical is now available for purchase.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Listen to Act 2 of HAMILTON, Acted Out by The Muppets

by Stage Tube

Voice actor and comedian Ricky Downes III has recorded all of Act 2 of Hamilton... in the voices of all The Muppets!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: See Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson in Teaser for LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA

by TV News Desk

Freeform's highly anticipated limited series Love in the Time of Corona will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning Saturday, August 22, at 8 p.m. EST/PST and continuing Sunday, August 23, at 8 p.m. EST/PST. (more...)

5) BWW Feature: Check Out These 11 Sensational Stagey Songwriters

by Eleni Cashell

Check out some of these songbirds, who not only blow audiences away singing other people's songs on stage, but also with their own music.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lesli Margherita

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Tosca, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Abby C. Smith will host Broadway Song/Story Time, and Richard Yoder will host Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here.

- Today at 1pm, watch as BroadwayWorld's Spencer Glass broadcasts a very special episode of It's The Day of the Show Y'all LIVE! Which little-known musical theatre treasure will he uncover? Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: How THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Brought Theatre Back to Seoul and Is Giving Hope to Shows Around the World

The music of the night plays on in South Korea! As BroadwayWorld reported in April, the world tour of The Phantom of the Opera resumed performances in Seoul on April 23- just weeks after the show was suspended because of illness within the cast. Following a 15-day self-quarantine for the rest of the cast and crew, all but one of the 126 company members went on with the show- with a slew of health and safety measures in place.

How did the The Phantom of the Opera overcome what other productions around the world have not? BroadwayWorld checked in with The Really Useful Group's Vice President of Production, Serin Kasif to find out more about what others can learn from the Phantom South Korea model.

What we're watching: Watch Lesli Margherita & More on Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular impromptu open mic/variety show that's been taking place on the Birdland stage every single Monday night since 2003! Think "American Idol" meets "The Tonight Show." It is the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them. Cast Party is the place where showbiz superstars rub elbows with up-and-comers, delivering jaw-dropping musical performances and razzle-dazzle. Legendary showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles