Alan Menken Becomes an EGOT With This Weekend's Emmy Award Win

His Emmy makes him the 16th person ever to achieve EGOT status.

Alan Menken is officially an EGOT thanks to his first Emmy Award win this weekend!

The composer took home the award for best original song for "Waiting in the Wings," a song he wrote for Disney Channel's Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure with lyricist Glenn Slater. The song was performed in the series by Eden Espinosa and Hudson D'Andrea.

Although Menken has previously won an honorary Emmy in 1990 for his work on "Wonderful Ways to Say No" from Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue, this is his first competitive win.

Menken has won eight Oscars and 11 Grammys for his work on such animated Disney films as The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, and more. Menken's first Tony Award was won in 2012 for Newsies.

Alan Menken is well known for writing the classic scores of many of Disney's renaissance era films, including The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Hercules. His other work on film includes Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, Home on the Range, Enchanted, and Tangled. He also worked on the stage adaptations of the films Leap of Faith and A Bronx Tale, as well as Newsies, Little Shop of Horrors, A Christmas Carol and Sister Act.

He has won more Academy awards than any other living composer in Oscar history, with eight wins under his belt thus far. He has also garnered Eleven Grammys, seven Golden Globes, and two Tonys as well as being awarded as a Disney Legend in 2002.

He is currently working with Lin-Manuel Miranda on the new live action version of The Little Mermaid.

