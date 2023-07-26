Wake Up With BWW 7/26: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE and THE SHARK IS BROKEN, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

All new photos have been released from Back to the Future: The Musical, which is now in previews at the Winter Garden Theatre. The musical officially opens on August 3, 2023. Check out the photos below!

We also have your first look at Colin Donnell, Ian Shaw, and Alex Brightman in action for the new play, The Shark is Broken. Previews began last night at the Golden Theatre, ahead of an official opening on August 10, 2023.

Plus, Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, opens off-Broadway this fall. The four week engagement begins previews on Wednesday, September 6, at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, ahead of a September 14 opening night.

Photos: First Look at BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL on Broadway

by Show Highlights

All new photos have been released from BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, now in previews and officially opening on Thursday, August 3 at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre.. (more...)

Video: First Look at 'HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL 4: THE REUNION' Music Video From Final Season of Disney+ Series

by Michael Major

A preview of the opening musical number, “High School Reunion,” is a high-energy pop anthem performed by “High School Musical” franchise alumni Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel and Kaycee Stroh and features series regulars Sofia Wylie and Matthew Sato. Watch the new music video now!. (more...)

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Film MAESTRO to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

by Michael Major

Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein biopic starring Bradley Cooper, will premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Cooper, the film also stars Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, and Maya Hawke. The film is produced by Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Bradley Cooper, Fred Berner, and Amy Durning.. (more...)

DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES to Release Cast Album Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A cast album of Atlantic Theater Company's world premiere musical, Days of Wine and Roses, featuring Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James, is being recorded!. (more...)

Rachel Bloom Will Bring DEATH, LET ME DO MY SHOW Off-Broadway This Fall

by Stephi Wild

Death, Let Me Do My Show, a brand new original one-woman musical comedy, starring Emmy Award-winner Rachel Bloom and directed by Seth Barrish, opens off-Broadway this fall.. (more...)

Photo: First Look at Alex Brightman, Colin Donnell & Ian Shaw in THE SHARK IS BROKEN

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at Colin Donnell, Ian Shaw, and Alex Brightman in action for the upcoming play, THE SHARK IS BROKEN. See the trio in character and get a sneak peek of what to expect from this highly anticipated production. Don't miss this behind-the-scenes glimpse into the world of theater.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Helen Mirren, who turns 78 today!

Helen Mirren has won international recognition for her work on stage, screen and television. For her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen in 2006, she received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award, and BAFTA Award for Best Actress. She was also named Best Actress by virtually every critics organization from Los Angeles to London. In 2014 she was honored with the BAFTA Fellowship for her outstanding career in film. On television she played the title role in Elizabeth I for which she won Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Awards.

Mirren began her career in the role of Cleopatra at the National Youth Theatre. She then joined the Royal Shakespeare Company, where she starred in such productions as Troilus and Cressida and Macbeth. In 1972, she joined renowned director Peter Brooks Theatre Company and toured the world. Since then her theatre work has spanned numerous productions in the West End, the Fringe, the RSC, the National Theatre and Broadway, including A Month in the Country, for which she received a Tony nomination, and The Dance of Death opposite Ian McKellen. Subsequent productions include Orpheus Descending at The Donmar Warehouse and Mourning Becomes Electra at the National, for which she received an Olivier Best Actress Award nomination. She returned to the National in 2009 in the title role of Racine Phedre directed by Nicholas Hytner. This made history when it became the first theatre production to be filmed for "NTLive" and was seen in cinemas throughout the world. In her most recent performance in 2013 in London's West End, she reprised her role of Queen Elizabeth II in Peter Morgan's The Audience, directed by Stephen Daldry, for which she won an Olivier Award for Best Actress.

Helen Mirren became a Dame of the British Empire in 2003.

