Wake Up With BWW 7/23: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway, Britney Spears Musical Postponed, and More!

Little Shop of Horrors is returning to New York! The cast will be led by Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tammy Blanchard, and more. The production begins previews Tuesday, September 17, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 17, at the Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St).

The Britney Spears musical has been postponed. BroadwayWorld has learned that due to scheduling issues, the Chicago run of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME has been pushed to April 14, 2020 - May 17, 2020.

1) Breaking: Jonathan Groff, Christian Borle, Tammy Blanchard & More Will Star in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Off-Broadway

Tony Award-winning producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Curt Cronin and John Joseph, have just announced that Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's landmark musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will return to its Off-Broadwayâ€¦rootsâ€¦this fall. Two-time Tony Award nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening, 'Mindhunter') will play Seymour in the long-awaited revival, opposite Emmy Award winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as Audrey, and Tony Award winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Orin Scrivello D.D.S. Directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, American Idiot), the production begins previews Tuesday, September 17, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 17, at the Westside Theatre (407 W 43rd St). Tickets are available now at Telecharge.com, through November 24 only.. (more...)

2) THE LAST SHIP Announces Additional Tour Dates - Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and More!

Sting's acclaimed musical, THE LAST SHIP, starring and featuring original music and lyrics by multiple Grammy Award-winner Sting, will add three new cities as part of its international tour. After premiering in Los Angeles at Center Theatre Group's Ahmanson Theatre and then playing at SHN's Golden Gate Theatre in San Francisco, THE LAST SHIP will have engagements in Washington D.C. at the National Theatre; St. Paul, MN at the Ordway and Detroit, MI at the Detroit Opera House.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Lea Salonga and Rachelle Ann Go Perform 'I Know Him So Well'

by Stage Tube

Lea Salonga recently performed at The Palladium on her debut solo UK tour. While onstage, Lea invited a special guest, Rachelle Ann Go, to perform 'I Know Him So Well' with her.. (more...)

4) Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Movie Musicals!

Broadway is coming to the big screen! Twelve movie musicals are currently in development and are set to delight audiences in the coming months and years, from long-awaited movie adaptations to remakes and sequels for fan favorites. With such a variety to look forward to, we're getting you prepared by giving you a peek at each of the movies officially announced to receive the silver screen treatment! Take a peek at all the excitement, and be sure to check back in as even more are announced!. (more...)

5) Britney Spears Musical Postpones Chicago Production

BroadwayWorld has learned that due to scheduling issues, the Chicago run of the the Britney Spears musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME have been pushed to April 14, 2020 - May 17, 2020.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Alison Luff and Mark Evans join WAITRESS tonight, as Jenna and Dr. Pomatter!

Luff and Evans take over for Shoshana Bean and Erich Bergen, who played their final performances on July 21st.

Alison Luff most recently starred on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville. Her additional theatre credits include the Broadway productions of Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost, Scandalous, and Mamma Mia as well as the 1st National Tour of Wicked. On television, Alison has appeared in FBI on CBS. She is also one half of the singer/songwriter duo The Bones.

Mark Evans was most recently seen on Broadway in The Play That Goes Wrong. His Off-Broadway credits include I Married An Angel and Me And My Girl (Encores!), Finian's Rainbow (Irish Rep). Regional: The Book of Mormon (1st Nat), Mary Poppins, The Fix, Aida, Singing In the Rain. West End: Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma, Spamalot, Rocky Horror. TV and Film credits include "Instinct" (CBS), The Tower of Silence, Lake Placid 3, Dead Hungry.

Set Your DVR...

Cynthia Erivo will appear on TODAY this morning!

What we're watching: Watch Shoshana Bean, Alex Brightman & More Belt It Out at Broadway in Bryant Park!

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing through Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

This week's performances featured the casts of WAITRESS (Shoshana Bean, Brandon Kalm, Charity Angel Dawson, Dayna Dantzler, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Max Kumangai, Tyrone Davis Jr.); CHICAGO (Lana Gordon, Desi Oakley, Eddie Bennett, Gary Cooper, Jessica Ernest, Dan Gutierrez, Mary Claire King, Barrett Martin, Pilar Millhollen, Drew Nellessen, Beth Nicely, Rachel Schur, Colt Weiss); BEETLEJUICE (Alex Brightman, Sophia Anne Caruso, Natalie Charle Ellis, Sean Montgomery); COME FROM AWAY (Josh Breckenridge, Petrina Bromley, Holly Ann Butler, De'lon Grant, John Jellison, Tony LePage, Julie Reiber, Pearl Sun, Astrid Van Wieren, Jim Walton); JERSEY BOYS (Austin Colby, Aaron De Jesus, Mark Edwards, John Gardiner, Dianna Barger, Amanda Dela Cruz, Olivia Valli).

Social Butterfly: FOOTLOOSE's Mason Reeves Takes Over Instagram!

We cut loose this past weekend as Mason Reeves took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story for a behind-the-scenes look at The Muny's production of Footloose! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Daniel Radcliffe, who turns 30 today!

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for starring as the title role in the Harry Potter film series. Radcliffe recently appeared on Broadway in The Lifespan of a Fact. He also appeared on Broadway in Equus in 2008, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in 2011, and The Cripple of Inishmaan in 2014.

He appeared off-Broadway in Privacy, and on the West End in The Cripple of Inishmaan and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead. Television includes "My Boy Jack," "Extras" season two and "David Copperfield."

