Wake Up With BWW 7/2: Criss Angel Begins Broadway Residency, and More!

Criss Angel begins his residency on Broadway today! The illusionist brings his show Raw: Mindfreak Unplugged to the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre July 2-7, 2019. Read our interview with him below!

Yesterday it was announced that Waitress is officially the longest-running show at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre! It has passed the previous title-holder, Same Time, Next Year, which ran from March 1975 to May 1978.

A Neil Diamond musical is headed to Broadway! Details have yet to be announced, but it has been reported that a biographical musical based on the musician has its sights set on Broadway.

1) WAITRESS Keeps the Diner Open Long Enough to Become The Brooks Atkinson's Longest Running Show

Waitress, the hit Broadway musical, is now the longest-running show ever to play at the prestigious Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Broadway, passing the historic engagement of Same Time, Next Year which ran from March 1975 to May 1978.. (more...)

2) Neil Diamond Musical Has its Sights Set on Broadway

A Neil Diamond musical is coming to Broadway!. (more...)

3) KINKY BOOTS Will Be Available to Stream Exclusively on BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming platform for live theater, will debut the filmed edition of Kinky Boots on July 15th.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: See the Official Photos from Hugh Jackman's THE MAN. THE MUSIC. THE SHOW.

Hugh Jackman is touring the world with his new concert, The Man. The Music. The Show - and it's now making its way across the USA!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Criss Angel kicks off his run at the Lunt-Fontanne today!

The world-renowned illusionist will take the stage from July 2 - July 7 as part of the In Residence on Broadway series at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

For this special limited engagement, Angel will bring a revolutionary closing illusion - 18 years in the making and the most spectacular ever seen on Broadway - to New York audiences.

BWW Exclusive: BWW Interview: Criss Angel Appears on Broadway to Levitate Your Spirits

Master illusionist Criss Angel promises a mind-blowing spectacle and scary thrills on Broadway with his stripped-down show, RAW: MINDFREAK UNPLUGGED, running July 2-7 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Angel's much-lauded Vegas show, MINDFREAK, is an immersive explosion of dazzling video, light and sound -- not to mention how-did-he-do-that illusions that stun and baffle enthusiastic crowds. RAW: MINDFREAK UNPLUGGED won't have all the bells and whistles of Vegas. It will be a scaled-down, intimate and family-friendly production of close-up chicanery and comic foils.

Read our full interview with him here!

Set Your DVR...

Hugh Jackman will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN this morning!

What we're geeking out over: The Legendary Shirley MacLaine Stops in at OKLAHOMA!

Check out more photos here!

Shirley MacLaine caught the Tony Award winning "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Circle in the Square over the weekend and congratulated the cast backstage after the show. She confessed that "Oklahoma!" was her first audition ever at age of 15 and she auditioned for Rodgers and Hammerstein before getting the role of a chorus member in the Dream Ballet.

What we're watching: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Mallory Bechtel Performs 'Only Us' at TED-Ed Weekend

This weekend, TED-Ed got a special performance from Broadway's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen. See the show's current Zoe Murphy, Mallory Bechtel, perform a solo version the ballad "Only Us"!

