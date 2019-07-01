Photo Flash: The Legendary Shirley MacLaine Stops in at OKLAHOMA!

Shirley MacLaine caught the Tony Award winning "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Circle in the Square over the weekend and congratulated the cast backstage after the show. She confessed that "Oklahoma!" was her first audition ever at age of 15 and she auditioned for Rodgers and Hammerstein before getting the role of a chorus member in the Dream Ballet.

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.



Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Caroline Weber





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You