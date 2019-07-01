OKLAHOMA!
Click Here for More Articles on OKLAHOMA!

Photo Flash: The Legendary Shirley MacLaine Stops in at OKLAHOMA!

Jul. 1, 2019  

Shirley MacLaine caught the Tony Award winning "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" at the Circle in the Square over the weekend and congratulated the cast backstage after the show. She confessed that "Oklahoma!" was her first audition ever at age of 15 and she auditioned for Rodgers and Hammerstein before getting the role of a chorus member in the Dream Ballet.

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America.

Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Caroline Weber

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Porchlight Names Alex Rhyan First Full-Time Production And Operations Director
  • CoB Presents Bach & Beethoven Experience
  • WHITE DESERT Makes its Chicago Premiere
  • MCA Chicago Announces Fall 2019 Performances

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup