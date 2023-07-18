Wake Up With BWW 7/18: Final Sondheim Musical Casting, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Tour, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Sondheim's last musical is getting its world premiere! The complete cast and performance dates have been set for for the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives. Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, Here We Are will feature Francois Battiste, Tracie Bennett, Bobby Cannavale, Micaela Diamond, Amber Gray,Jin Ha, Rachel Bay Jones, Denis O’Hare, Steven Pasquale, David Hyde Pierce, and Jeremy Shamos.

Global drag icons and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to your town with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show this year! Monsoon, who broke box office records starring in Chicago on Broadway earlier this year, and drag superstar BenDeLaCreme will embark on a 30-city international tour, their biggest yet.

Plus, Theater Camp had the highest grossing limited opening weekend for a Searchlight Pictures film since 2019 over the weekend. Learn more about the box office success below!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Full Cast Set for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, World Premiere at The Shed

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The complete cast and performance dates have been set for for the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives.. (more...)

Lea Salonga Graciously Escorts Fans Who Snuck Backstage Out Of Dressing Room

by Team BWW

A fan of Lea Salonga who snuck backstage to her dressing room with a large group has posted a video of the incident to social media, chronicling the antics which led production security to surround the group and remove them from the theater.. (more...)

Video: Celebrate 15 Years of [title of show]

by Nicole Rosky

15 years ago, on July 17, 2008, [title of show] opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre. Check out some video highlights from the show's journey to Broadway!. (more...)

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour

by Michael Major

Monsoon, who broke box office records starring in Chicago on Broadway earlier this year, and BenDeLaCreme will embark on a 30-city international tour, marking the duo’s biggest tour yet, featuring more cities, more shows, and even bigger theaters (including the iconic Dolby Theatre).. (more...)

THEATER CAMP Gets Searchlight's Highest Grossing Limited Opening Weekend Since 2019

by Michael Major

Theater Camp had the highest grossing limited opening weekend for a Searchlight Pictures film since 2019 over the weekend. Theater Camp had the second-highest grossing weekend at AMC Lincoln Square and Alamo Brooklyn, following Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. It stars Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, and more.. (more...)

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

The cast of Once Upon a One More time will perform on Good Morning America this morning. The musical, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is making its debut television broadcast performance.. (more...)

Video: Inside the First Day of Rehearsals for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at The Muny

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look inside rehearsals for Little Shop of Horrors at The Muny! . (more...)

CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY, From LOVE ACTUALLY Filmmaker, to Open in London in December

by Stephi Wild

Christmas Actually, a brand-new festive show curated by Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis, and directed by Daniel Raggett is headed to London this holiday season. Learn more about the upcoming show here!. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Kyle Scatliffe, who turns 37 today!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

In 2013, Scatliffe was cast as the leading role of Haywood Patterson in the West End Production of The Scottsboro Boys. He received a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance. While starring in the show, producer Cameron Mackintosh saw Scatliffe's performance, and requested that he audition for the role of the failed revolutionary leader, Enjolras, in the upcoming Broadway revival of Les Misérables. Scatliffe's audition was conducted on the stage of the Queen's Theatre, which is home to the currently running West End production of Les Misérables.

He performed with the show from its opening in March 2014 to early 2015. Soon after his run in Les Misérables was completed, Scatliffe began rehearsing for the role of Harpo in the 2015 Broadway Revival of The Color Purple at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. He remained with the show until its closing on January 8, 2017.

Scatliffe portrayed the role of Marquis de Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson in the second U.S. tour of Hamilton, beginning performances in February 2018.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!