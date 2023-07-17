THEATER CAMP Gets Searchlight's Highest Grossing Limited Opening Weekend Since 2019

Theater Camp had the highest grossing limited opening weekend for a Searchlight Pictures film since 2019 over the weekend.

Deadline estimates that the film brought in $281,172 or $46.9k per theater at six locations during its opening weekend. This is the best limited opening for the film distribution company since 2019's Jojo Rabbit.

Theater Camp had the second-highest grossing weekend at AMC Lincoln Square and Alamo Brooklyn, following Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning.

The film will expand to more theaters next weekend in select markets of Austin, Chicago, Boston, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Toronto. By the end of August, it will be in 600-800 locations.

In the film, Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon play Amos and Rebecca-Diane - lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.

When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

The cast also includes Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Owen Thiele, Alan Kim, Alexander Bello, Bailee Bonick, Kyndra Sanchez, Donovan Colan, Vivienne Sachs, Quinn Titcomb, Caroline Aaron, and Amy Sedaris.

Watch the trailer for the film here:

Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2023 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.