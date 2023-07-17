ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow

The musical is currently running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

The cast of Once Upon a One More Time is bringing Britney to Good Morning America tomorrow for two special performances!

The cast will perform during the main broadcast, which airs from 7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT, for a performance and will then return later in the day for a performance on GMA3: What You Need to Know, which begins at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

The musical, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is currently running on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre.

This will mark the production's first televised performance. It was recently profiled on ABC News, in which the stars and creators discussed honoring Spears through the musical.

The ultimate revisionist fairytale, Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical helmed by internationally acclaimed Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid, Justin Bieber, BTS), and featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside). 

Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop – including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more – into a brand-new kind of fairy tale.

When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms’ Fairy Tales — because as far as they know, it’s the only book that’s ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, “happily ever after” will never be the same.

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical are Briga Heelan (“Great News”, “Ground Floor”) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (“American Idol”, Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement last year at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C.

They star alongside two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu’s “The Great”) as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman (“The Wayne Brady Show”, “The Office”) as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, “The Good Fight”) as Stepsister Betany. 

The role of Stepsister Belinda will be played by Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) through August, stepping in while Ryann Redmond is out on temporary medical leave.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy




