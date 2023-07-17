Jinkx Monsoon to Embark on Holiday Tour With BenDeLaCreme

It’s the most wonderful time of the year…again! You better watch out, you better not cry, because global drag icons and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to your town with the wildly successful, internationally acclaimed, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (Produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents).

Monsoon, who broke box office records starring in Chicago on Broadway earlier this year, will be joined by BenDeLaCreme for a 30-city international tour, marking the duo’s biggest tour yet, featuring more cities, more shows, and even bigger theaters (including the iconic Dolby Theatre).

The tour will run from November 12 - December 30 across the US, UK, and Canada with a new show written by DeLa and Jinkx that proves they’re still the reigning “queens of Christmas'' (Entertainment Weekly).

Presales begin July 19 at 10 a.m. local time for the US & Canada and July 26 at 10 a.m. BST for the UK. Tickets go on general sale July 21 at 10 a.m. ET for US & Canada, and July 28 at 10 a.m. BST for the UK at JinkxandDeLa.com.

Following the massive success of four previous holiday tours, and a cult-classic holiday film (The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special, 2020), fans can expect another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Join the sugary DeLa and the spicy Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is “sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter.”

BenDeLaCreme says, “With all the hatred, darkness, and misinformation flying around our world today, it is an honor and a privilege to spend the holidays with tens of thousands of audience members each year, creating joyous community spaces where we can gather strength through laughter and celebration. Whether you consider it the most wonderful time of year or the most troubling, we’re here to tell you… you’re right! So let’s make it our own.”

Monsoon adds, “It’s been a wild year, so let’s end it wildly. DeLa and I strive to entertain while we enlighten and enliven. The Jinkx & Dela Holiday Show is not only a moment of respite, but also of community, at a time where we need our chosen family and community most of all. So add us to your holiday plans, or let us BE your holiday plans— either way, you’re welcome to join us.”

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are the sole writers of their holiday shows, a major achievement for two drag artists who tour at such a large scale. With BenDeLaCreme in the producer and director’s chairs, the show is entirely helmed by the queens themselves. Too often, queer and drag stories are written and produced by people outside of the community. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show and BenDeLaCreme Presents are reminders why authentic queer storytelling is not only necessary but should be widely celebrated.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents (a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, Gus Lanza, and Associate Producer Jin Moon), and promoted by AEG Presents Comedy Division. For more information, and to sign up for updates, visit here.

Tour Dates:

November 12 - Glasgow, UK (Theatre Royal Glasgow)

November 13 - London, UK (The London Palladium)

November 14 - Liverpool, UK (Liverpool Olympia)

November 19 - Indianapolis, IN (Clowes Memorial Hall)

November 20 - Cincinnati, OH (Taft Theatre)

November 21 - Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)

November 23 - Montreal, QC (L’Olympia de Montreal)

November 24 - Montreal, QC (L’Olympia de Montreal)

November 25 - Hamilton, ON (FirstOntario Concert Hall)

November 26 - Buffalo, NY (Shea’s Performing Arts Center)

November 28 - Boston, MA (Boch Center - Wang Theatre)

November 29 - New Haven, CT (College Street Music Hall)

December 1 - Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

December 2 - Richmond, VA (Dominion Energy Center - Carpenter Theatre)

December 3 - Durham, NC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

December 4 - Atlanta, GA (Atlanta Symphony Hall)

December 6 - Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Hall)

December 7 - Tysons, VA / DC Metro (Capitol One Hall)

December 8 - Philadelphia, PA (Kimmel Cultural Campus - Miller Theater)

December 10 - Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)

December 11 - Minneapolis, MN (Northrop Theatre)

December 12 - Kansas City, MO (The Midland Theatre)

December 13 - Grand Prairie, TX / Dallas Metro (Texas Trust CU Theatre)

December 14 - Austin, TX (Bass Concert Hall)

December 16 - Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)

December 17 - San Jose, CA (San Jose Civic)

December 18 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 19 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield)

December 21 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 22 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 23 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 24 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre) - MATINEE

December 27 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

December 29 - Edmonton, AB (Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

December 30 - Vancouver, BC (The Orpheum)

About Jinkx Monsoon

Two-time RuPaul’s Drag Race winner and Broadway breakout star Jinkx Monsoon (she/her) is the “internationally tolerated” drag icon who’s taken over the entertainment industry as an award-winning stage actress, acclaimed vocalist, stand-up comic, and theatre sensation.

Jinkx garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned “Queen of All Queens,” winning the competition against all previous winners. In 2023, Jinkx made her highly-anticipated Broadway debut as Matron “Mama” Morton in Broadway’s longest-running musical, Chicago.

Jinkx's monumental and extended 10-week run broke box office records, achieving the highest selling non-holiday week in the show's 26 year history. Next, she's thrilled to join the cast of the highly-anticipated new season of Doctor Who (BBC) as a "major" villain, and has embarked on a 45-city North American concert tour titled "Jinkx Monsoon: Everything at Stake" from June through August 2023.

Jinkx has toured the world performing her original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including highly-acclaimed shows like The Ginger Snapped, The Vaudevillians (which became a hit Off-Broadway sensation) and their most recent production, Together Again, Again (2022).

As a recording artist, Jinkx has released three critically-hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including her most recent The Virgo Odyssey (2022), The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped.

In 2018, she partnered with best friend and fellow RuPaul’s Drag Race star, BenDeLaCreme to co-write and star in The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, which, now in it’s fifth year, has grown into a worldwide phenomenon along with their 2020 film, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special.

No stranger to film and TV, Jinkx has appeared on the CBS cop drama Blue Bloods, the Netflix original AJ and the Queen, and has voiced characters for such animated shows as Steven Universe, Mighty Magiswords, Bravest Warriors, as well as a few surprises that are yet to come!

Jinkx has been the subject of two documentaries: Drag Becomes Him, and The Queens. She is an award-winning stage actress, having won the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and most recently, The MAC Award for her show The Ginger Snapped, co-written with Major Scales.

About BenDeLaCreme

Drag icon, BenDeLaCreme, is a global performer, director, writer, and producing powerhouse who rose to international acclaim following superstar runs on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6 (2014) and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 3 (2018) during which she broke multiple series records and earned a spot among the show’s “15 Fan Favorites of All Time.”

Harnessing that energy, BenDeLaCreme took her career where no queen has gone before, founding her own production company, BenDeLaCreme Presents, under which she went on to write, produce and direct multiple sold-out international tours of “The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show” as well as her critically acclaimed, award winning solo works “Terminally Delightful”, “Cosmos”, “Inferno A Go-Go”, and “Ready To Be Committed,” countless plays and variety shows, and the cult classic holiday film, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special.

She has worked as a producer in film and television, and written and directed for some of your favorite drag artists.

She is known for her quick wit and sharp mind, as well as her work as a puppeteer, live singer, choreographer, production and costume designer, and ravishing beauty.

Harnessing the fun and beauty of drag entertainment DeLa strives to make politics, philosophy, science and literature all more accessible through entertainment.

In 2023, BenDeLaCreme continued to utilize her massive platform to fight back against anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and legislation sweeping the U.S. With appearances at The Daily Show, MSNBC, NPR, and a heartfelt essay penned for Out Magazine, DeLa educated audiences on how politics and dangerous rhetoric negatively impact the queer and trans community on a global scale, as well as offered a message of hope to keep fighting. She continues to use her voice and platform as an activist both in and outside of her work.