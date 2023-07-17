Video: Celebrate 15 Years of [title of show]

[title of show] ran at the Lyceum Theatre for 13 previews and 102 regular performances.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 2 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List Photo 3 27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

15 years ago today, on July 17, 2008, [title of show] opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

[title of show] is a one-act musical, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and a book by Hunter Bell. The show chronicles its own creation as an entry in the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and follows the struggles of the author and composer/lyricist and their two actress friends during the initial creative period, along with subsequent events leading up to the show's production.

The original cast featured Bell, Bowen, Susan Blackwell,and  Heidi Blickenstaff and was was directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse with musical direction by Larry Pressgrove. After a run off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in 2006, the company created a recurring video blog about the show's journey to Broadway called The [title of show] Show.

[title of show]  eventually went on to open at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in 2008 for 13 previews and 102 regular performances. Bowen and Bell, as well as director Michael Berresse all won Obie Awards for their work on the off-Broadway production, and Bell was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.

In 2019, the cast reunited for a one-night-only concert benefitting The Actors Fund.

The show has gone on to play at theaters around the world, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Calagary. A UK production (starring Lucie Jones,  Marc Elliot, Tyrone Huntley and Jenna Russell) was filmed in 2020 and is available to stream now on Broadway HD.




RELATED STORIES

1
Jinkx Monsoon to Embark on Holiday Tour With BenDeLaCreme Photo
Jinkx Monsoon to Embark on Holiday Tour With BenDeLaCreme

Jinkx Monsoon, who broke box office records starring in Chicago on Broadway earlier this year, will be joined by BenDeLaCreme for a 30-city international tour, marking the duo’s biggest tour yet, featuring more cities, more shows, and even bigger theaters (including the iconic Dolby Theatre).

2
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Perform on GMA Tomorrow Photo
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Perform on GMA Tomorrow

The cast of Once Upon a One More time will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow. The musical, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears, is making its debut television broadcast performance.

3
Broadway Buying Guide: July 17, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: July 17, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, July 17, 2023.

4
THEATER CAMP Shows Early Box Office Success at Searchlight Photo
THEATER CAMP Shows Early Box Office Success at Searchlight

Theater Camp had the highest grossing limited opening weekend for a Searchlight Pictures film since 2019 over the weekend. Theater Camp had the second-highest grossing weekend at AMC Lincoln Square and Alamo Brooklyn, following Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. It stars Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, Noah Galvin, and more.

More Hot Stories For You

CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY, From LOVE ACTUALLY Filmmaker, Opens in London in DecemberCHRISTMAS ACTUALLY, From LOVE ACTUALLY Filmmaker, Opens in London in December
Wake Up With BWW 7/17: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/17: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny, and More!
27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List
Photos/Video: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at The MunyPhotos/Video: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at The Muny

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
WICKED
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Recommended For You