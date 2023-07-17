Video: Celebrate 15 Years of [title of show]

15 years ago today, on July 17, 2008, [title of show] opened on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre.

[title of show] is a one-act musical, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and a book by Hunter Bell. The show chronicles its own creation as an entry in the New York Musical Theatre Festival, and follows the struggles of the author and composer/lyricist and their two actress friends during the initial creative period, along with subsequent events leading up to the show's production.

The original cast featured Bell, Bowen, Susan Blackwell,and Heidi Blickenstaff and was was directed and choreographed by Michael Berresse with musical direction by Larry Pressgrove. After a run off-Broadway at the Vineyard Theatre in 2006, the company created a recurring video blog about the show's journey to Broadway called The [title of show] Show.

[title of show] eventually went on to open at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre in 2008 for 13 previews and 102 regular performances. Bowen and Bell, as well as director Michael Berresse all won Obie Awards for their work on the off-Broadway production, and Bell was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical.

In 2019, the cast reunited for a one-night-only concert benefitting The Actors Fund.

The show has gone on to play at theaters around the world, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Berlin, Copenhagen, and Calagary. A UK production (starring Lucie Jones, Marc Elliot, Tyrone Huntley and Jenna Russell) was filmed in 2020 and is available to stream now on Broadway HD.