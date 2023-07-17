CHRISTMAS ACTUALLY, From LOVE ACTUALLY Filmmaker, to Open in London in December

Performances run from 7-11 December 2023. 

By: Jul. 17, 2023

Christmas Actually, a brand-new festive show curated by Love Actually filmmaker Richard Curtis, and directed by Daniel Raggett is headed to London this holiday season.

While it is not technically a sequel or spin-off of the iconic film, the new production will run at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall from 7-11 December 2023. 

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 19 July at www.southbankcentre.co.uk and a percentage of ticket sales will go to Comic Relief to support projects changing lives across the UK and around the world.

A festive feast for the senses, this witty and enchanting evening will capture all of the fun and laughter of Christmas through a treasure trove of entertainment. Family and friends are invited to come together for the ultimate Christmas variety show with a celebrity line up performing live music, Christmas stories, poetry and comedy.

Through a partnership with Comic Relief, Christmas Actually is excited to be using the power of entertainment to help raise funds for the charity during the festive period. Richard Curtis is co-founder of Comic Relief, and the charity has raised over £1.5 billion to support projects that tackle poverty in the UK and around the world during that time.

Richard Curtis said: “I hope this will be the perfect Christmas show: noisy and emotional, and full of surprises and jokes with some proper celebrity sparkle. And I know it will help support brilliant projects changing people’s lives, both in the UK and around the world, 365 days a year.”

Unfolding against a beautiful backdrop of live illustrations from some of the world’s most well-known artists and illustrators, the evening will feature some of the finest Christmas classics performed by a live band, powerful real-life stories and moving poetry brought to life by the multi-talented cast. With many more surprises to be revealed, in the true spirit of Christmas, the evening would not be complete without some brilliantly terrible Christmas cracker jokes read by celebrities on screen, children’s hilarious letters to Father Christmas and a good old-fashioned singalong. Full cast, creative team and celebrity guests to be announced.

Richard Curtis CBE is a multi-award-winning film writer and director whose films include Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’ Diary, Mr Bean, Love Actually, The Boat That Rocked, About Time and most recently Danny Boyle’s Yesterday.





