Wake Up With BWW 7/13: Audra McDonald's SETH CONCERT SERIES Show Re-AIrs, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Watch Actors Equity Association President Kate Shindle discuss Equity's COVID-19 guidelines, the theatres approved to re-open, and more on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge!

Today at 3pm, don't miss the re-airing of Audra McDonald's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series! Get your tickets at the link below!

Check out more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Watch Audra McDonald & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home)

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 is now a weekly virtual series titled The Seth Concert Series.. (more...)

2) VIDEO: On This Day, July 12- Patti LuPone Opens SUNSET BOULEVARD on the West End

On this day in 1993, Patti LuPone starred as Norma Desmond in the premiere production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.. (more...)

3) Kate Shindle Talks Equity's COVID-19 Guidelines, the Theatres Approved to Re-Open, and More on Backstage LIVE With Richard Ridge

by Stephi Wild

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! On July 10 at 1pm ET, he chatted with Actors' Equity Association President Kate Shindle!. (more...)

4) 7 Places to Find Piano Tracks for Auditions, Performance, Practice & More!

If you're a singer in need of something more than a karaoke track to show off your vocal chops, there are plenty of resources for vocalists that provide downloadable piano tracks- some of them are even free! The good news? BroadwayWorld has already rounded up the best of them for you! Below, check out our seven favorite sites to find download-ready and custom tracks to help you sound your best!. (more...)

5) Broadway Books: 10 Books on Playwriting to Read While Staying Inside!

by Stephi Wild

Looking for something new to read while staying inside, but still need your Broadway fix? We've rounded up 10 of our favorite books on playwriting!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Jessie Mueller

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Manon Lescaut, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Audra McDonald's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series re-airs today at 3pm! Get more information or buy tickets here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're watching: Lea Salonga Sings a Cut Song From FLOWER DRUM SONG in 2001

David Henry Hwang's reimagining of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song made its world premiere at the Taper in 2001. This new production, starring Tony Award® winner Lea Salonga, was the first major revival since its original Broadway run in 1958. After a successful run at the Taper, the revival moved to Broadway.

This scene from the vault features Salonga singing "The Next Time It Happens"-a song cut from the revival before opening on Broadway.

Social Butterfly: Ariana DeBose Honored With Commemorative Pair of LaDuca Shoes

Ariana DeBose took to Instagram to share that she was honored with a commemorative pair of LaDuca shoes!

The shoe, called The Ariana, features metallic pink leather with burgundy suede accents, a 3" tapered heel, unique cross strap design, and a soft suede sole. Commemorative editions come in any stock size or quantity but are only available during the week of LaSale 2020, July 20-26.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Sir Patrick Stewart, who turns 80 today!

Patrick Stewart is one of the most acclaimed and beloved performers working today, with numerous and varied roles on both stage and screen, earning Golden Globe, SAG, Emmy, and Tony Award nominations. Earlier this year, Stewart starred as 'Professor Charles Xavier' in the latest X-Men epic "Logan," reprising a role he originated in the first installment of the franchise in 2000 and earning some of the best reviews of his career. Though he is perhaps best known from his years on "Star Trek: The Next Generation", Stewart's impressive list of credits spans more than 40 years and countless memorable roles, including recent acclaimed performances in "Green Room," "Match," and the starz COMEDY "Blunt Talk." Stewart is a three-time Olivier Award winner and an Honorary Associate Artist with the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 2001, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth conferred on Stewart the order of the Officer of the British EMPIRE (O.B.E.), and in 2010, he received a knighthood for his services to Drama. His philanthropic efforts include his longtime support of Amnesty International and his role as a Patron of both Refuge and Combat Stress in the UK.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles