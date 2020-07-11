Video Flashback: Lea Salonga Sings a Cut Song From FLOWER DRUM SONG in 2001

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

David Henry Hwang's reimagining of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Flower Drum Song made its world premiere at the Taper in 2001.

This new production, starring Tony Award® winner Lea Salonga, was the first major revival since its original Broadway run in 1958. After a successful run at the Taper, the revival moved to Broadway.

Inspired by his lifelong search for authentic representations of Asians and the Asian American diaspora, Hwang re-contextualized Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway hit after asking himself, "Could I aspire to write the book that Hammerstein might have written had he been Asian-American? Could I re-envision the musical in a way that would feel relevant and moving to more sophisticated, contemporary audiences?"

This scene from the vault features Salonga singing "The Next Time It Happens"-a song cut from the revival before opening on Broadway.

