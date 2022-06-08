Wake Up With BWW 6/8: DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Close, Tony Awards Presenters, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Zachary Noah Piser in Dear Evan Hansen

Today's top stories include Dear Evan Hansen, which announced it will be closing on Broadway this fall.

Plus, presenters have been announced for this weekend's Tony Awards, and CBS has released an all new teaser trailer!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Tony Awards

Presenters Announced for the 75th Annual Tony Awards

by Nicole Rosky

The biggest stars from stage and screen are set to take the stage at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City to celebrate the 75th Annual Tony Awards. Find out who will appear on the broadcast including past-winners and more. . (more...)

VIDEO: CBS Shares 75th Annual Tony Awards Teaser Trailer

by Michael Major

The teaser trailer features a star-studded lineup of Tony nominees, including Hugh Jackman, Rachel Dratch, Sutton Foster, Billy Crystal, Uzo Aduba, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, L Morgan Lee, Jesse Williams, Rob McClure, Myles Frost, and more.. (more...)

More Top Stories

DEAR EVAN HANSEN Will Play Final Broadway Performance This Fall

by Joshua Wright

Dear Evan Hansen, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical, will play its final Broadway performance this fall, almost six years after it opened at the Music Box Theatre. At closing, it will have played 1,678 regular performances and 21 preview performances, making it one of the 50 longest-running Broadway shows in history.. (more...)

Beanie Feldstein Will Miss FUNNY GIRL Performances Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

by Stephi Wild

Beanie Feldstein took to Instagram to share that she tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss performances of Funny Girl. Watch her full message here.. (more...)

Winners Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX, THE MUSIC MAN, POTUS, FOR COLORED GIRLS & More!

by BWW Awards

Winners have been announced for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.. (more...)

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Play Final Broadway Performance in August

by Chloe Rabinowitz

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL will play its final performance at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Get all of the details on the show's closing plus on the show's tour. . (more...)

Sean Hayes Announces GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Will Come To Broadway

by Joshua Wright

On the latest episode of his podcast, Smartless, co-hosted by Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, Sean Hayes revealed that following a run at Chicago's Goodman Theatre - Good Night, Oscar will come to Broadway. No details on when the production will transfer have been announced.. (more...)

Max Crumm, Elena Ricardo, Klea Blackhurst, and More to Lead THE NUTTY PROFESSOR at Ogunquit Playhouse

by A.A. Cristi

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the musical adaptation of the beloved film comedy The Nutty Professor (July 1 - August 3), featuring the final score from Pulitzer Prize, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner Marvin Hamlisch.. (more...)

SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL to Premiere Off-Broadway This Fall

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Sesame Street: The Musical just set its world premiere of a new stage production: Sesame Street: The Musical, in New York. Sesame Street's beloved furry friends will appear in their original puppet form in an Off-Broadway musical, with previews starting September 8, 2022. Find out how to get tickets today!. (more...)

