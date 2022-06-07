Sean Hayes Announces GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Will Come To Broadway

On the latest episode of his podcast, Smartless, co-hosted by Jason Bateman and Will Arnett, Sean Hayes revealed that following a run at Chicago's Goodman Theatre - Good Night, Oscar will come to Broadway.

No details on when the production will transfer have been announced.

His podcast co-host, Jason Bateman asked "Sean, congratulations on a very successful run of your show, you guys are wrapped now. Do we know yet if we are traveling with this huge success?"

"Yes, we are traveling to the Broadway..." replied Hayes.

Good Night, Oscar by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Doug Wright (War Paint, I Am My Own Wife) and directed by Lisa Peterson had its word premiere production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre.

Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Sean Hayes stars as Oscar Levant in this exploration of humor and heartbreak through the eyes of one of America's most memorable and subversive wits.

The Chicago cast of seven included Emily Bergl (June Levant), Ben Rappaport (Jack Paar), Peter Grosz (Bob Sarnoff), Ethan Slater (Max Weinbaum), Tramell Tillman (Alvin Finney) and John Zdrojeski (George Gershwin).