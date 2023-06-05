Wake Up With BWW 6/5: BAD CINDERELLA Closes, Theatre World Awards, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Bad Cinderella's final Broadway performance took place yesterday, Sunday, June 4 at the Imperial Theatre.

A Trump-appointed judge has deemed the anti-drag law in Tennessee unconstitutional, citing that the law is a free speech violation. Learn more below!

Plus, the Theatre World Awards will be held tonight, June 5. Learn more here!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: Backstage at SIX

by BroadwayWorld TV

In this video, check out Bella's her first of three blogs, airing exclusively here at BroadwayWorld. In this episode of 'Ex-Wives Club', meet the rest of the cast and go behind the scenes of a Broadway put-in!. (more...)

BAD CINDERELLA Plays Final Broadway Performance

by Team BWW

Cinderella attends her final ball! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Bad Cinderella's final Broadway performance took place yesterday, Sunday, June 4 at the Imperial Theatre. The show closes after 33 previews and 85 regular performances.. (more...)

Video: Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim

by Richard Ridge

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James chats more about coming home to Broadway, why this role in Into the Woods was so important to him, and so much more.. (more...)

Tennessee Anti-Drag Law Deemed Unconstitutional

by Blair Ingenthron

A Trump-appointed judge has deemed the anti-drag law in Tennessee unconstitutional, citing that the law is a free speech violation. . (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman

by Jayke Workman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Hannah Shankman, to talk about her incredible career on Broadway, The West End, and across the country! Hannah shares about her time in Les Mis, covering both Fantine and Eponine, as well as what it was like to cross the pond with Hair The Musical on The West End. She touches on learning to pace herself, both onstage and off, and how being patient has been a key component to her success.. (more...)

First Look at JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at La Mirada Theatre

by Blair Ingenthron

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT is currently presenting the final show of its season, the Tony Award-winning musical sensation, JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The musical director & conductor is Jennifer Lin, and the director & choreographer is Gerry McIntyre. Check out production photos here!. (more...)

Interview: JESSIE MUELLER Holds Her Own Against the Quick SETH RUDETSKY

by Gil Kaan

Seth Rudetsky returns to The Wallis June 16, 2023, with his evening of insightful theatre trivia, ad libs and great songs this time featuring Tony Award- winner Jessie Mueller. I had the chance to throw out a few queries for the always working Jessie to answer.. (more...)

TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX to Play Hollywood Fringe This Month

by Blair Ingenthron

TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX written by Lindsay Lucas-Bartlett, directed by Lindsay Perry, will be performed at the Hollywood Fringe.. (more...)

- The Theatre World Awards will be held tonight, June 5. Learn more here!

