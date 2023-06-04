Video: Brian d'Arcy James on Solving Sondheim

Brian d'Arcy James is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

Into the Woods marked Brian d'Arcy James' 15th Broadway show. Since his debut in 1993's Blood Brothers, he has starred in new musicals, beloved classics, Tony-winning plays, but one accolade has eluded him... a Tony Award. He just picked up his fourth nomination for his brilliant work as 'the Baker.'

"Singing Sondheim is an extraordinary gift that I was given. It's challenging. It requires great, constant exploration," he told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I want to quote David Patrick Kelly, who played The Mysterious Man- he used the phrase, 'the algebra of emotion'.... our job as actors when given extraordinary material like this is just to say the words and get out of the way."

Below, watch as Brian chats more about coming home to Broadway, why this role was so important to him, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.





