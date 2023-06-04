Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman

Join Jayke Workman and Hannah Shankman for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys! This week's episode features a special Pride edition of the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld! Then, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Hannah Shankman, to talk about her incredible career on Broadway, The West End, and across the country! Hannah shares about her time in Les Mis, covering both Fantine and Eponine, as well as what it was like to cross the pond with Hair The Musical on The West End. She touches on learning to pace herself, both onstage and off, and how being patient has been a key component to her success. She also shares what it was like to be covered in fake tattoos every night as the original Tattooed Lady in Sideshow on Broadway.

Hannah Shankman is an NYC born and based Actor, Singer, and Musician. She was born and raised in the West Village by her parents, who are also actors. She attended the University of Michigan as a BFA Acting Major. Hannah has been seen on Broadway, on screen, across the US and all over the World in some of the most popular shows in the world! 






Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Elle Woods Lives On A Sheep Farm with Laura Bell Bundy

U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap highlights BWW's 20th Anniversary concert, benefitting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS. Then Jayke is joined by Bway icon, Laura Bell Bundy! Laura shares all about her Tony-nominated time as Elle Woods in the original Broadway cast of Legally Blonde The Musical. She talks about her career highlights, and her activism for women's rights through the arts. Laura's podcast, 'Women of Tomorrow', is also part of the Broadway Podcast Network, and her latest original album of the same name is available to stream everywhere.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Emma Pittman Is On A Billboard In Times Square Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Emma Pittman Is On A Billboard In Times Square

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer Emma Pittman to talk all things Chicago The Musical! Emma shares her experience winning 'The Search For Roxie' and her road to playing Roxie Hart, as well as joining the ensemble of the show. She also talks about her upcoming Broadway show, Back To The Future, and being an ally to the queer community.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Being Lizard Boy with Justin Huertas Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Being Lizard Boy with Justin Huertas

In this episode, Jayke is joined by playwright, actor, and musician, Justin Huertas to talk about his show, 'Lizard Boy', coming to off-broadway! A Seattle based creator, Huertas shares his artistic process in creating musicals, and what it's like to perform in his own works. He also touches on his experience as a queer Filipino man in the theater industry, and how his upbringing in Seattle has affected his life's work.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hotcha, Whoopee, Corn! with Christine Cornish Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hotcha, Whoopee, Corn! with Christine Cornish

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Christine Cornish, to talk about being in the Broadway revivals of Chicago The Musical, Kiss Me Kate, My Fair Lady, and CATS. Christine shares her experience growing up in the dance community, and participating in the fancy choir at CCM. She also talks about her artistic process of creating a character, and what it's like to teach dance in New York City.

