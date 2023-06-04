Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Fantine Is the Tattooed Lady with Hannah Shankman

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys! This week's episode features a special Pride edition of the BroadwayWorld Recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld! Then, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Hannah Shankman, to talk about her incredible career on Broadway, The West End, and across the country! Hannah shares about her time in Les Mis, covering both Fantine and Eponine, as well as what it was like to cross the pond with Hair The Musical on The West End. She touches on learning to pace herself, both onstage and off, and how being patient has been a key component to her success. She also shares what it was like to be covered in fake tattoos every night as the original Tattooed Lady in Sideshow on Broadway.

Hannah Shankman is an NYC born and based Actor, Singer, and Musician. She was born and raised in the West Village by her parents, who are also actors. She attended the University of Michigan as a BFA Acting Major. Hannah has been seen on Broadway, on screen, across the US and all over the World in some of the most popular shows in the world!



