Wake Up With BWW 6/30: LEOPOLDSTADT Casting, New Dates For CAMELOT, and More!

Jordan Tyson, Joy Woods, John Cardoza, Ryan Vasquez & More to Star in THE NOTEBOOK World Premiere Musical

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Chicago Shakespeare Theater announced the cast and creative team for the highly anticipated world premiere of The Notebook, a new musical based on the bestselling novel by Nicholas Sparks that inspired the iconic film. . (more...)

Brandon Uranowitz, Caissie Levy, Betsy Aidem & More Join Broadway-Bound LEOPOLDSTADT

by A.A. Cristi

The full, 38-member company of Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, Leopoldstadt has officially been announced, including Broadway veterans Caissie Levy and Brandon Uranowitz. Check out the entire cast, the show schedule and how to get tickets!. (more...)

New Broadway Dates Announced For CAMELOT at Lincoln Center Theater

by Stephi Wild

Lincoln Center Theater has announced new dates today for their upcoming production of Lerner & Loewe's CAMELOT. . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch the First Curtain Call at INTO THE WOODS on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Into the Woods just celebrated its first Broadway preview at the St. James Theatre, starring Sara Bareilles, Patina Miller, Gavin Creel, Joshua Henry and more. Check out video footage from inside the big night!. (more...)

VIDEO: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker & Kathy Najimy React to HOCUS POCUS 2 Teaser Trailer

by Michael Major

Disney+ has shared a video of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reacting to the new teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. In the highly-anticipated sequel, it's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge.. (more...)

Casting Announced For the UK Premiere of Dawn King's THE TRIALS at The Donmar Warehouse

by Stephi Wild

Elise Alexandre, Francis Dourado, Jowana El-Daouk, Will Gao, Pelumi Ibiloye, Honor Kneafsey, Joe Locke, Rue Millwood, Charlie Reid, Meréana Tomlinson, Taya Tower and Jairaj Varsani will perform as the jury, and are joined by Nigel Lindsay and Sharon Small as defendants. . (more...)

Katie Finneran, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andréa Burns & More Join UP HERE Musical Series on Hulu

by Michael Major

Katie Finneran, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andréa Burns and more have joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming musical series, Up Here. John Hodgman, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, George Hampe, Julia McDermott, Scott Porter, and Ayumi Patterson will also join the previously announced Carlos Valdes (Miguel) and Mae Whitman (Lindsay). . (more...)

