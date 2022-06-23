Wake Up With BWW 6/23: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases Broadway Run, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include footage of Neil Diamond attending first preview of the pre-Broadway run of A Beautiful Noise in Boston!

Plus, Back to the Future has teased its 2023 Broadway run with an all new teaser trailer.

VIDEO: Neil Diamond Attends First Preview of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE in Boston

by BroadwayWorld TV

Last night, Neil Diamond was in attendance of the first preview of the world premiere of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Neil received a boisterous standing ovation upon arriving at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre and again at curtain call.

Christy Altomare, Susan Egan & More Announced for DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Upcoming Fall Tour Dates

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Disney Princess - The Concert has announced the cast for its fall 2022 leg, the second half of the US tour, which will have performed in more than 90 cities by year's end.

Exclusive: Watch Performances from Alice Ripley Led Immersive NEXT TO NORMAL in Spain

by Juan-Jose Gonzalez

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new immersive production of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning musical Next To Normal in Barcelona.

Tony Award-Winning Producer Steve Fickinger Has Passed Away

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Steve Fickinger, The Tony Award-winning producer who worked on shows such as Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King, and Newsies passed away suddenly last week.

VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases 2023 Broadway Run

by Stephi Wild

Back to the Future the Musical has released an all new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming Broadway run, set for 2023. No further information has been released at this time regarding dates, a theater, or casting. Learn more about how to be among the first to get tickets!

Photos: First Look at Betsy Wolfe, Stark Sands, Lorna Courtney & More in Rehearsals for Pre-Broadway & JULIET

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look of the cast of &Juliet in rehearsals for their pre-Broadway engagement before the show opens in Toronto at The Princess of Wales Theatre.

HAIR Co-Creator James Rado Dies at 90

by Stephi Wild

James Rado, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning sole surviving co-creator of the ground-breaking Broadway musical HAIR - The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical, died peacefully Tuesday evening, June 21, 2022 in New York City surrounded by his loving family.

Concept Album For THE LAST MATCH, Featuring Ramin Karimloo, Will Be Released This Year

by Stephi Wild

The producing team for The Last Match: A Pro- Wrestling Rock Musical announced its show will get a World Premiere Concept Album on Think Big Picture Records. The album will feature Ramin Karimloo.

