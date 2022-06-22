VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases 2023 Broadway Run

Click Here for More on Back to the Future the Musical

Back to the Future the Musical has released an all new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming Broadway run, set for 2023.

No further information has been released at this time regarding dates, a theater, or casting.

Sign up to be among the first to purchase tickets at https://www.backtothefuturemusical.com/new-york/.

Watch the full teaser below!

The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical had its opening night in London on Monday 13 September 2021. Booking recently extended to 12 February 2023.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, Back to the Future The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

Marty McFly is a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Emmett Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical stars Tony Award-winning Roger Bart and Olly Dobson as 'Dr Emmett Brown' and 'Marty McFly' respectively, with Hugh Coles as 'George McFly', Rosanna Hyland as 'Lorraine Baines', Cedric Neal as 'Goldie Wilson', Aidan Cutler as 'Biff Tannen', Courtney-Mae Briggs as 'Jennifer Parker', Will Haswell as 'Dave McFly', Emma Lloyd as 'Linda McFly' and Mark Oxtoby as 'Strickland'. Also in the cast are Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Kane Crawford, Morgan Gregory, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O'Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Justin Thomas, Oliver Roll, Melissa Rose, Charlotte Scott and Tavio Wright.