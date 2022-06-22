Christy Altomare, Susan Egan & More Announced for DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT Upcoming Fall Tour Dates

Disney Princess - The Concert has announced the cast for its fall 2022 leg, the second half of the US tour, which will have performed in more than 90 cities by year's end.

Kicking off October 20th in McAllen, TX after preview shows at the Minnesota and Utah State Fairs in September, the tour, presented by Pandora Jewelry, runs through a two-show finale at the Fabulous Fox in St. Louis, MO. Tickets and VIP packages are available for the fall 2022 leg here.

Beginning October 20th in McAllen and performing through November 8th in Orlando, FL are Drama Desk Award-nominee Christy Altomare (Broadway's original 'Anya' in Anastasia), TonyÂ®-nominee Susan Egan (Broadway's original 'Belle' in Beauty and the Beast, 'Meg' in Disney's animated feature Hercules), Theater World Award-winner Isabelle McCalla (Broadway's 'Jasmine' in Aladdin), and BroadwayWorld Award-winner Syndee Winters (Broadway's 'Nala' in The Lion King, Hamilton). Beginning November 11th in St. Petersburg, FL, Disney Channel icon Anneliese van der Pol (That's So Raven, Raven's Home, Broadway's final 'Belle' in Beauty and The Beast) will replace Egan in the show for the remaining 2022 dates.

Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress) will also join the featured quartet for the entire fall leg. Please note that the cast is subject to change.

Fans will get an exclusive sneak peek of the fall tour on July 9th at BroadwayCon in New York City, where the cast will answer questions, share behind-the-scenes stories, and perform a few selections from the show. For more information, visit https://www.broadwaycon.com.

The group will also make a special appearance at D23 Expo in September, the biennial gathering of The Official Disney Fan Club in Anaheim, CA. More information about the D23 Expo can be found at d23expo.com.

Concertgoers in every city are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the acclaimed cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and Frozen songs, including classics like "Let It Go," "A Whole New World," "Colors of the Wind," and "A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes." The performers, appearing as themselves, will celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and theatrical effects will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Disney Princess - The Concert is based on the established touring production Broadway Princess PartyÂ®, which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

About Disney Concerts



Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as "live to picture" film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series (Episodes IV-VIII), Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess - The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which in 2019 accounted for over 900 performances in many of the world's top concert venues.



DISNEY PRINCESS - THE CONCERT

September dates: Susan Egan, Isabelle McCalla, Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters

October 20-November 9: Christy Altomare, Susan Egan, Isabelle McCalla, Syndee Winters

November 11-December 10: Christy Altomare, Isabelle McCalla, Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winters

All dates with Benjamin Rauhala and Adam J. Levy



*denotes matinee and evening shows

All casts subject to change.





SEPTEMBER



5 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah State Fair

OCTOBER



20 - McAllen, TX - McAllen Performing Arts Center

22 - Dallas, TX - State Fair Music Hall

23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

29 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Center Music Hall (on-sale June 24)

30 - Baton Rouge, LA - Baton Rouge River Center Theatre

NOVEMBER



1 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

2 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts - Moran Theater

4 - Tallahassee, FL - Ruby Diamond Concert Hall

5 - Birmingham, AL - Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex

6 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

8 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

9 - Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre

11 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater

12 - Miami, FL - Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County

13 - Melbourne, FL - The Maxwell C. King Center

14 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center

15 - Savannah, GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre

16 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theatre

17 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

19 - Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center

20 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center's Concert Hall

25 - Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Theatre

26 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts*

27 - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

29 - Athens, OH -- Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

DECEMBER



1 - Branson, MO - The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts

2 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

3 - Sioux City, IA - Sioux City Orpheum

4 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

6 - Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

7 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

8 - Oshkosh, WI - Menominee Nation Arena

9 - Miwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

10 - St. Louis, MO - Fabulous Fox*