Wake Up With BWW 6/18: First Look at the WEST SIDE STORY Cast, Debra Messing in BIRTHDAY CANDLES, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday we got a first look at the cast of the upcoming West Side Story film in action! Check out Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and the rest of the Sharks and Jets, in the photo below!

Debra Messing is coming back to Broadway! Yesterday, Roundabout announced Birthday Candles, which Messing will lead. The show also marks the Broadway debut of playwright Noah Haidle. Birthday Candles will begin preview performances on Thursday, April 2 and open officially on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, playing a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Theatre.

The Prom is hitting the road! The show will launch a national tour in Providence, Rhode Island in February 2021!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Photo Flash: Something's Coming... Get a First Look at Rachel Zegler, Ansel Elgort, and the Cast of the Upcoming WEST SIDE STORY Film!

Something's coming! We've got a first look at the cast of the upcoming West Side Story film!. (more...)

2) It's Time to Dance! THE PROM Announces National Tour and Licensing Deal With Theatrical Rights Worldwide

Broadway's award-winning musical THE PROM will launch a National Tour in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in February 2021.. (more...)

3) VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

by Stage Tube

Taylor Swift has released the music video to her newest single, "You Need To Calm Down." The song is off of her upcoming new album "Lover,' which will be released on August 23.. (more...)

4) Tommy Bracco Announced as Houseguest for Season 21 of BIG BROTHER

by TV News Desk

CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 21st season of BIG BROTHER. This season's cast includes Broadway performer Tommy Bracco, a wine safari guide, a preschool aide, a petroleum engineer and a therapist, among others. CBS' summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes, starting with a two-night premiere Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The series is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.. (more...)

5) BWW Interview: Laura Benanti Talks Making Her London Concert Debut

by Marianka Swain

Tony Award-winning Laura Benanti's work includes She Loves Me, Gypsy, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and, currently, playing her dream role: Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. This month, she also makes her London theatre debut with a concert at Cadogan Hall.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Daisy Eagan

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

The Off-Broadway Alliance Awards will be presented today!

Awards will be presented in seven competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Musical Revival, Best Play Revival, Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show. The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, June 18, at Sardi's at 4:00 pm.

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off Broadway Awards will be presented to Rita Gardner, Albert Poland, and Avenue Q for their extraordinary contributions over many years, Alvin Epstein, Maria Irene Fornes, and Ntozake Shange will be posthumously honored with induction into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame, and the Friend of Off Broadway Award will be presented to Frank "Fraver" Verlizzo for his award-winning graphic designs and continued dedication to Off Broadway.

What we're geeking out over: Debra Messing to Star in Roundabout's BIRTHDAY CANDLES on Broadway

Roundabout Theatre Company just announced the New York premiere of Birthday Candles, marking the Broadway debut of playwright Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch.

Ms. Messing was last seen on Broadway in John Patrick Shanley's play Outside Mullingar opposite Brian F. O'Byrne.

Birthday Candles will begin preview performances on Thursday, April 2 and open officially on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

What we're watching: Inside The Record-Breaking 2019 BROADWAY BARES: TAKE OFF

A spectacular romp around the world with 192 of NYC's sexiest dancers and two wild and worldly standing-room-only audiences led to a sensational evening of record-breaking modern-day burlesque at Broadway Bares: Take Off.

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Take Off raised $2,006,192 at two performances on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show's cast and crew, raised a record-shattering $1,066,129. This marks the first time in the fundraiser's history that Stripathon passed the $1 million mark, and the fourth year in a row it was the single largest contributor to the event's grand total.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kerry Butler, who turns 48 today!

Kerry Butler is currently starring as Barbara Maitland in Beetlejuice on Broadway! Broadway: Mean Girls; Xanadu (Tony nomination - Best Actress); Belle in Beauty and the Beast; Disaster!; Catch Me If You Can (Drama Desk nomination); Rock of Ages; Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Outer Critics nomination); Eponine in Les Miserable; Blood Brothers; The Best Man. Penny in Hairspray (Clarence Derwent Award). Television: "30 Rock," "The Mindy Project," "Rescue Me," "Law and Order," "Elementary," "The Mysteries of Laura," "White Collar," "Blue Bloods," "One Life to Live", "Gilmore Girls" and the upcoming film The Miseducation of Cameron Post. Debut album: "Faith, Trust and Pixie Dust" available on Amazon and iTunes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles