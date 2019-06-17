It's Time to Dance! THE PROM Announces National Tour and Licensing Deal With Theatrical Rights Worldwide

Broadway's award-winning musical The Prom will launch a National Tour in Providence, Rhode Island at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in February 2021. Exact dates and additional cities will be announced at a later date. The production also announces that a worldwide licensing deal has been confirmed with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW).



PPAC President and CEO J.L. "Lynn" Singleton said, "This national tour opening at the Providence Performing Arts Center will be FUN! This show is a real romp...the creative team has done an outstanding job in crafting a show that has poignancy and heart, while still delivering a contemporary, fast-paced, and entertaining musical! Our Rhode Island audiences will enjoy seeing The Prom in Winter 2021 and we are excited to welcome the entire company to Providence."



TRW Founder, President & CEO Steve Spiegel expressed his delight and pride in bringing The Prom into TRW's ever-growing musical catalogue. Said Spiegel, "THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. It's a treasure, a true masterpiece of writing by Martin, Beguelin and Sklar. It will be embraced and celebrated by all sectors of our theatrical marketplace as every actor, musician and audience member in countless productions appreciates the celebration of humankind found in this uplifting, joyful musical."



THE PROM officially opened November 15, 2018 at the Longacre Theatre (220 West 48th Street), featuring direction and choreography by Tony Award winner & 2019 Tony Award nominee Casey Nicholaw (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon), a book by Tony Award winner & 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Chad Beguelin (Aladdin), music by 2019 Tony & Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Matthew Sklar (Elf) and lyrics by 2019 Tony, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award Chad Beguelin.

Photo Credit: Deen Van Meer





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You