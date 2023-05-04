Wake Up With BWW 5/4: THE WHO'S TOMMY in Chicago, Plus a Message From Casey Nicholaw!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a reimagined production of The Who's Tommy coming to Chicago this summer. This production will star Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte, and more at the Goodman Theatre.

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to social media to tease a Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham! The series, which used to take place daily outside of the Richard Rodgers Theatre, will be revived for this special performance for one day only.

Check out rehearsal photos for Brokeback Mountain @sohoplace, as well as Groundhog Day at the Old Vic.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Casey Nicholaw in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Adam Jacobs, Alison Luff, Bobby Conte & More Will Lead Reimagined THE WHO'S TOMMY at Chicago's Goodman Theatre

by A.A. Cristi

This summer, Chicago will be first to experience a reimagined production of The Who's Tommy when the original creators reunite at Goodman Theatre. Tony Award winners Pete Townshend and Des McAnuff, nearly 30 years after their epic pop-culture musical theater sensation first bowed on Broadway, have reconvened to tell the story of Tommy Walker for 2023 audiences.. (more...)

Lin-Manuel Miranda Teases HAMILTON/SWEENEY TODD Ham4Ham This Friday

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lin-Manuel Miranda has taken to Instagram to tease a Hamilton/Sweeney Todd Ham4Ham! . (more...)

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy

by In Rehearsals

The Phantom is coming to Italy! The Phantom of the Opera, which just concluded its record-breaking run on Broadway, is getting ready to premiere in Italy. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the musical will open this summer at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste, followed by the Arcimboldi Theatre in Milan. In this video, Ramin Karimloo (The Phantom) and Amelia Milo (Christine), preview of the show in New York City. . (more...)

Photos: Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in Rehearsal For BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN @sohoplace

by Stephi Wild

All new rehearsal images have been released of Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, who make their London stage debuts in the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx's short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. . (more...)

Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot plays the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts May 12-21, 2023.. (more...)

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for The Old Vic's GROUNDHOG DAY, Starring Andy Karl

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Rehearsals are well underway for The Old Vic's upcoming production of Groundhog Day! Check out the photos below.. (more...)

Listen: Hear the SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Soundtrack With Kristin Chenoweth, Dove Cameron & More

by Michael Major

The album's 26 vocal tracks are performed throughout the series' 6 episodes by returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit as well as season two newcomers Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.. (more...)

Joel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Joel Grey and John Kander will each receive the 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.. (more...)

