Photos: Inside Rehearsal for The Old Vic's GROUNDHOG DAY, Starring Andy Karl

The show opens later this month at The Old Vic

May. 03, 2023  
Rehearsals are well underway for The Old Vic's upcoming production of Groundhog Day! Check out the photos below.

A comic parable of love, hope and transformation from the creatives behind  Matilda The Musical and The Old Vic's A Christmas Carol, this  Olivier Award-winning musical sensation based on the 1993 hit film returns to The Old Vic this summer.

Andy Karl reprises his role which earned him an Olivier Award as Phil Connors. Joining him is Tanisha Spring as Rita.




