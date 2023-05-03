Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances run May 12-21, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot plays the Eisenhower Theater at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts May 12-21, 2023.

The cast met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out photos below!

The cast is led by two-time Tony Award® nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice, School of Rock) as Sir Lancelot, Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin, Hamilton, BCS: Guys and Dolls) as King Arthur, Drama Desk Award nominee Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer (Beetlejuice, Elf, Something Rotten!) as Lady of the Lake, and two-time Tony Award® nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as The Historian/Prince Herbert. The cast also includes Matthew Saldivar, Michael Urie, Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson, and Kristin Piro.

Lovingly ripped-off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes...a shrubbery. With music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle, and book and lyrics by Eric Idle, Monty Python's Spamalot is a giddy good time that proves chivalry is "not dead yet"-in fact, it's never been funnier.

The Broadway Center Stage production of Monty Python's Spamalot is produced by Artistic Director and Kennedy Center Executive Producer and Vice President of Theater Jeffrey Finn, and will feature the Kennedy Center Opera House Orchestra, scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Haley Parcher, and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by JZ Casting.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Nik Walker

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Nik Walker

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Nik Walker

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Nik Walker

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Alex Brightman, Matthew Saldivar and Jimmy Smagula

James Monroe Iglehart and Alex Brightman

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart and Alex Brightman

Michael Urie, Rob McClure, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Alex Brightman, Matthew Saldivar and Jimmy Smagula

Michael Urie and Rob McClure

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Alex Brightman, Matthew Saldivar and Jimmy Smagula

Rob McClure and James Monroe Iglehart

Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes Rob McClure, Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn, Musical Director John Bell with James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Alex Brightman, Nik Walker, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Jimmy Smagula, Matthew Saldivar and Ensemble including Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson and Kristin Piro

Rob McClure, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Alex Brightman, Nik Walker, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Jimmy Smagula, Matthew Saldivar with Ensemble including Phillip Attmore, Daniel Beeman, Maria Briggs, Michael Fatica, Ryan Kasprzak, Eloise Kropp, Daniel May, Shina Ann Morris, Kaylee Olson and Kristin Piro

Rob McClure, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Alex Brightman, Nik Walker, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Jimmy Smagula and Matthew Saldivar

Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn and Director/Choreographer Josh Rhodes

Associate Director Deidre Goodwin and Associate Choreographer Charlie Sutton

Rob McClure, Michael Urie and Nik Walker

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Nik Walker

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Nik Walker

Nik Walker and Matthew Saldivar

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Rob McClure

James Monroe Iglehart and Matthew Saldivar

James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker

James Monroe Iglehart and Nik Walker

Alex Brightman, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and Rob McClure

Jimmy Smagula and Alex Brightman

Jimmy Smagula and Alex Brightman

Alex Brightman and Michael Urie

Alex Brightman and Michael Urie

Alex Brightman and James Monroe Iglehart

Alex Brightman and James Monroe Iglehart

Michael Urie

Michael Urie and Kennedy Center Vice President & Executive Producer of Theater/ Artistic Director of Broadway Center Stage Jeffrey Finn

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer

Nik Walker

Matthew Saldivar

Rob McClure

Jimmy Smagula

James Monroe Iglehart

Alex Brightman

Michael Urie



