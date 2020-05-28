Wake Up With BWW 5/28: Rest in Peace Larry Kramer

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Yesterday BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of Playwright, Author, and Activist Larry Kramer, who died at age 84 from pneumonia. Read his full obituary below.

In happier news, The Old Vic has announced OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, featuring socially distanced performances of rehearsed play-readings, all streamed live from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop. The series kicks off with Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS starring Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

It was also announced yesterday that the UK and Ireland tour of The Phantom of the Opera, which had only played its opening date prior to a 14 month tour, will not re-open.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84

According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.. (more...)

2) OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith

The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS with Claire Foy and Matt Smith followed by a major series of rehearsed play-readings, all streamed live from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop.. (more...)

3) Newly-Launched THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA UK and Ireland Tour Will Not Re-Open

Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group have announced that their new UK and Ireland Tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, which had only played its opening date prior to a 14 month tour, will not re-open.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Watch the Young Vic's A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, Starring Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster

Watch the Young Vic's hit production of Tennessee Williams' timeless masterpiece, A Streetcar Named Desire, with Gillian Anderson, Vanessa Kirby and Ben Foster.. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Lena Hall

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Berlioz's Les Troyens, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Mike Messer hosts a Rockin' Sing-A-Long and Vasthy Mompoint hosts Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!

- Leave a Light On continues today with Adam Bailey and Scott Hunter, as well as David O'Reilly! Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Javier Muñoz Shines a Spotlight on the Helpers of the Broadway Relief Project- Lauren Gaston

When New York City was in need, Broadway stepped in to help. Broadway Green Alliance, Open Jar Studios and Broadway veteran Javier Muñoz came together in March to form Broadway Relief Project- a coalition of many skilled artists in the Broadway community who are partnering with NYC/EDC (Economic Development Corporation) to assist the medical community to build surgical gowns and other needed materials.

What we're watching: Original Broadway and London Casts of THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Sing 'As We Stumble Along (Reprise)'

The original Broadway and London casts of The Drowsy Chaperone have reunited in song for a virtual fundraiser! The performers came together to sing 'As We Stumble Along (Reprise)'.

Social Butterfly: Broadway Reacts to the Passing of Larry Kramer

As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, legendary playwright, author, and activist, Larry Kramer passed away this morning. See how the Broadway community is reacting to the passing of this legendary artist.

Read all of the tweets here.

Don't know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.

Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles