Wake Up With BWW 5/26: Gaten Matarazzo in DEAR EVAN HANSEN, and More!

Today's top stories include Gaten Matarazzo, star of Stranger Things, who will return to Broadway this summer in Dear Evan Hansen!

Plus, get a first look at the PBS Keeping Company With Sondheim documentary, check out rehearsal photos from the pre-Broadway run of The Karate Kid, and more!

STRANGER THINGS Star Gaten Matarazzo Will Return to Broadway in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

by Stephi Wild

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo is headed back to Broadway! He will make his Broadway return in the role of Jared Kleinmann in Dear Evan Hansen, beginning July 19.. (more...)

Clay Aiken, Paige Davis, Donna McKechnie, Darius Harper & More to Lead Pittsburgh CLO's 2022 Summer of Musicals

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Pittsburgh CLO's 2022 Summer of Musicals at the Benedum Center will be highlighted by Broadway and TV stars, as well as beloved Pittsburgh favorites.. (more...)

VIDEO: PBS Shares First Look at KEEPING COMPANY WITH SONDHEIM Documentary

by Michael Major

The broadcast takes an inside look at Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott's creative process of bringing the reimagined gender-swapped production to Broadway. The film features rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with Elliott, Lenk, LuPone, Sondheim, members of the original 1970 cast, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.. (more...)

Backstage COVID Protocols (And How They Have Changed)

by Cara Joy David

Much publicity was given to the Broadway League's decision to cease requiring vaccinations to enter a Broadway theater, but less attention was given to the behind-the-scenes changes that were implemented around that same time. They do not include changes to the vaccination requirement - Broadway union members still must show proof of vaccination. But there are some other changes that impact the lives of your favorites.. (more...)

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 to Present New Play THE NOSEBLEED, Written and Directed by Aya Ogawa

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 announced today a new production of THE NOSEBLEED, written and directed by Aya Ogawa, which will begin performances Saturday, July 16 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, August 28 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, August 1.. (more...)

Cast Announced for World Premiere of 53% OF as Part of Second Stage's Uptown Series

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Second Stage Theater has announced casting for the upcoming world premiere production of 53% OF. The production will feature ANNA CRIVELLI, EDEN MALYN, MARIANNA McCLELLAN, GRACE REX, CATHRYN WAKE, and AYANA WORKMAN.. (more...)

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Public Theater's GALA ON THE GREEN

by Jennifer Broski

The unique summer gala took place on the Delacorte Lawn in Central Park, and featured performances by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Oscar Isaac, Norm Lewis, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and more, as well as special appearances by Danai Gurira and Lin-Manuel Miranda.. (more...)

VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals of the Pre-Broadway Run of THE KARATE KID

by Stage Tube

In an all new video, go behind-the-scenes of The Karate Kid - The Musical ahead of its pre-Broadway, world premiere engagement with STAGES St. Louis at the Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center which begins previews tonight, Wednesday, May 25 with an opening night set for Wednesday, June 1. . (more...)

Fat Ham opens Off-Broadway at The Public tonight, check out photos here!

