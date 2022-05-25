Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 to Present New Play THE NOSEBLEED, Written and Directed by Aya Ogawa

Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 announced today a new production of THE NOSEBLEED, written and directed by Aya Ogawa, which will begin performances Saturday, July 16 and run for six weeks only through Sunday, August 28 at the Claire Tow Theater (150 West 65 Street). Opening night is Monday, August 1.

THE NOSEBLEED will feature Drae Campbell, Ashil Lee, Aya Ogawa, Saori Tsukada, and Kaili Y. Turner.

THE NOSEBLEED is an intimate autobiography that explores playwright/director Aya Ogawa's fractured relationship with their long-deceased and enigmatic father. Through a series of turbulent, absurd, and poignantly comic vignettes, Ogawa reveals the seemingly insurmountable cultural and generational gap between themselves and their father, and the questions they face in their own motherhood today. A theatrical memorial and healing ritual for the audience, this darkly humorous, tender, and inventive play considers how we inherit and bequeath failure, and what it takes to forgive.

THE NOSEBLEED will have sets and costumes by Jian Jung, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound by Megumi Katayama. Leah V. Pye is the Stage Manager.

AYA OGAWA is a Tokyo-born, Brooklyn-based playwright, director, performer, and translator whose work reflects an international viewpoint, centers women/non-binary perspectives, and utilizes the stage as a space for exploring cultural identity and other facets of the immigrant experience. Cumulatively, all aspects of their artistic practice synthesize their work as an artistic and cultural ambassador, building bridges across cultures to create meaningful exchange amongst artists, theaters, and audiences both in the U.S. and in Asia. They have written and directed many plays including A Girl of 16, oph3lia (HERE), Journey to the Ocean (Foundry Theatre), and Ludic Proxy (The Play Company). Most recently they wrote, directed, and performed in The Nosebleed, which was presented at the 2019 Incoming! Series at the Public Theater's Under the Radar Festival, before premiering at the Japan Society (co-presented by the Chocolate Factory) in 2021. Following its run at LCT3, it will be produced by Woolly Mammoth Theatre in 2023. They are currently developing Meat Suit: the shitshow that is motherhood and a one-performer adaptation of Kafka's Metamorphosis, in collaboration with Saori Tsukada, and with new music by Philip Glass. As a director, they directed Haruna Lee's Obie Award-winning Suicide Forest (The Bushwick Starr and Ma-Yi Theater Company) and Maiko Kikuchi and Spencer Lott's 9000 Paper Balloons (HERE). They have translated numerous Japanese plays into English including work by Toshiki Okada, Satoko Ichihara, and Yudai Kamisato; many of these translations have been published and produced in the U.S. and U.K. They are currently a resident playwright at New Dramatists and a Usual Suspect at NYTW; a recent member of the Devised Theater Working Group at the Public Theater; and an Artist-in-Residence at BAX. They were the recipient of the President's Award in Performing Arts from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, a finalist for the SDCF's 2021 inaugural Barbara Whitman Award, and finalist for the 2022 Alan Schneider Director Award. ayaogawa.com

LCT3 is dedicated to producing new work by the next generation of theater artists and engaging new audiences. André Bishop is Producing Artistic Director of Lincoln Center Theater. Evan Cabnet is Artistic Director of LCT3.

In addition to THE NOSEBLEED, Lincoln Center Theater is currently producing the Tony nominated production of Thornton Wilder's The Skin of Our Teeth, directed by Tony nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz, running through this Sunday, May 29 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; and Epiphany, a new play by Brian Watkins, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, beginning performances Thursday, May 26 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. This winter, Lincoln Center Theater will produce Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances on Thursday, November 3 and open on Thursday, December 8 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as an additional season of productions, to be announced, at both the Mitzi E. Newhouse and Claire Tow theaters.

BIOS

DRAE CAMPBELL is a genderqueer actor, performer, comedian, storyteller and all around entertainer who has appeared on stages all over NYC and in film, TV, and digital media. She's been spotted on the television shows "New Amsterdam" and "Bull," and in two seasons of the web series "Dinette" directed by Shaina Feinberg. Drae can be found online on Refinery29, IFC.Com, and BRICTV. Some favorite stage credits : The Nosebleed (Japan Society), Only You Can Prevent Wildfires (Ricochet Collective), Non-Consensual Relationships With Ghosts (La MaMa), My Old Man (Dixon Place), and Oph3lia (HERE). Drae's been hosting and curating her live queer storytelling show, TELL at BGSQD for more than 7 years. TELL is also a podcast that can be found on BRICRadio. www.draecampbell.com

ASHIL LEE (they/she/he) is a NYC-based actor, sex educator, playwright, and current Masters Candidate in Mental Health Counseling (NYU: Steinhardt). Off-Broadway debut. Selected credits: Soft Jade (Yale Summer Cabaret), world premieres of You Can't Touch My Sister I Ate in the Womb (Columbia University) and The Virtuous Fall of the Girls from Our Lady of Sorrows, done in rep with Measure for Measure (Spicy Witch Productions), Juliet+Romeo (Pocket Universe), theatrical premiere of Dogville (dir. Robert O'Hara). Ashil is also the founder of Script Tease, theatre inspired by sex-ed facts that fundraises for charity. Education: BFA, NYU Tisch.

SAORI TSUKADA is a creator/performer who harnesses her ability in theater, dance and beyond. Born in America, raised in Japan, she began her theatre career as a poster designer while studying Communication Art at Waseda University in Tokyo. Her "virtuoso" (Time Out NY) performance with "startlingly precise movements" (New York Times) have been seen at venues like BAM, The Public Theater, La MaMa, Japan Society, Roulette, and more. Tsukada has worked with choreographer Yoshiko Chuma, Catherine Galasso, playwright/director Aya Ogawa, Pig Iron Theater Company, composer Joe Diebes, and multimedia artist duo Shaun Irons and Lauren Petty. Her acclaimed duet performance with composer/theater artist John Moran was nominated for Best Actress at Dublin Fringe Festival and has toured across the U.S and Europe. Tsukada is an alumnus of Devised Theater Working Group where she developed Club Diamond (premiered at The Public Theater as part of UTR '17) with Nikki Appino. Currently, with Ogawa, she is developing a one-person show inspired by Franz Kafka's Metamorphosis.

KAILI Y. TURNER is a Black Indigneous (enrolled member of the Natick Nipmuc clan) comedian, actress, writer, producer, and puppeteer. She received her MFA from the Actors Studio Drama School. Some of her favorite performances include Fires in the Mirrors (Actors Studio Drama School), 103 Within the Veil (Boston Playwrights Conservatory), Janie's Song (Northeastern University), SNL/ Second City Showcase (Second City), Golden Gals (Broadway Comedy Club), and The Nosebleed (Japan Society). With a passion for storytelling and representation, Kaili is the creator of the pilot "Fk'd Up & Fabulous," streaming on the Tenoir TV app and was nominated for Best Web Series at the Hip Hop Film Festival. Her play Indian Country was a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill playwrights conference, as well as Native Voices at the Autry. She's the creator of Rock the Bells Comedy, a Hip-Hop themed variety show, a member of Grown Ass Women (formally the first all-female Maude group at UCBNY), To Karen with Love (Best Sketch Group 2020 New Jersey City Comedy Festival), and Golden Gal's (winner Best Director, and Best Music(al) parody). Additionally, Kaili was a participant of the Walt Disney/ABC Pilot Prep Program for Native Americans, a recipient of the 2021 SNL/Second City Scholarship, the 2022 Native American TV Writers Lab, as well as the 2022 Collective 5 Showrunners program. For more information and to stay connected to Kaili's journey go to her website at www.kailiyturner.com or follow her @mdamstarlight on IG.