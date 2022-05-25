Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Public Theater's GALA ON THE GREEN

Last night, May 24, the Public Theater held its annual Gala on the Green!

The unique summer gala took place on the Delacorte Lawn in Central Park, and featured performances by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Oscar Isaac, Norm Lewis, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and more, as well as special appearances by Danai Gurira and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This year, The Public honored the singular Gil Shiva, whose leadership, integrity, and stewardship of the Susan Stein Shiva Foundation have guided The Public Theater for decades. A long-time Public Theater Trustee and passionate champion of the arts, Shiva's commitment to a theater that is accessible to all can be felt in every corner of New York City.

The Public also presented its second annual Community Leadership Award to Jamie Maleszka, Director of Creative Arts at The Fortune Society, one of Public Works' founding community partners. Maleszka is an extraordinary collaborator with The Public in celebrating and amplifying community artmaking.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski