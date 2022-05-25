Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Public Theater's GALA ON THE GREEN

The unique summer gala took place on the Delacorte Lawn in Central Park last night!

May. 25, 2022  

Last night, May 24, the Public Theater held its annual Gala on the Green!

The unique summer gala took place on the Delacorte Lawn in Central Park, and featured performances by Renée Elise Goldsberry, Oscar Isaac, Norm Lewis, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and more, as well as special appearances by Danai Gurira and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

This year, The Public honored the singular Gil Shiva, whose leadership, integrity, and stewardship of the Susan Stein Shiva Foundation have guided The Public Theater for decades. A long-time Public Theater Trustee and passionate champion of the arts, Shiva's commitment to a theater that is accessible to all can be felt in every corner of New York City.

The Public also presented its second annual Community Leadership Award to Jamie Maleszka, Director of Creative Arts at The Fortune Society, one of Public Works' founding community partners. Maleszka is an extraordinary collaborator with The Public in celebrating and amplifying community artmaking.

Check out photos below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Arielle Tepper and family

Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis

Oskar Eustis, Laurie Eustis

Gil Shiva

Gil Shiva

Alexandra Shiva, Gil Shiva

Alexandra Shiva, Gil Shiva

Saheem Ali

Saheem Ali

Alexandra Shiva, Gil Shiva, Jonathan Marc Sherman, and family

Gil Shiva, Oskar Eustis

Gil Shiva, Oskar Eustis

Kelli O'Hara

Kelli O'Hara

Saheem Ali, Arielle Tepper, Oskar Eustis

Saheem Ali, Arielle Tepper, Oskar Eustis

Laurie Woolery, Jamie Maleszka, Oskar Eustis

Laurie Woolery, Jamie Maleszka, Oskar Eustis

Lauren Schuker Blum, Jason Blum

Lauren Schuker Blum, Jason Blum

Julio Peterson

Julio Peterson

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Renée Elise Goldsberry

Taylor Neisen, Liev Schreiber

Taylor Neisen, Liev Schreiber

Taylor Neisen

Taylor Neisen

Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Suzan-Lori Parks, Christian Konopka

Julia Murney

Julia Murney

Public Theater Board of Trustees

Luis Miranda, Arielle Tepper, Oskar Eustis

Luis Miranda, Arielle Tepper, Oskar Eustis

Luis Miranda

Luis Miranda

David Korins

David Korins

Michael R. Jackson

Michael R. Jackson

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Kimber Elayne Sprawl

Oscar Isaac

Oscar Isaac

Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira



