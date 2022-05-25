VIDEO: PBS Shares First Look at KEEPING COMPANY WITH SONDHEIM Documentary

PBS has shared a first look at the Great Performances: Keeping Company With Sondheim documentary. The new feature is set to premiere on PBS on Friday, May 27, at 9 p.m. ET.

Filmed over two years, the broadcast takes an inside look at Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott's creative process of bringing the reimagined gender-swapped production to Broadway during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a cast including Tony and Grammy winner Katrina Lenk and two-time Tony and two-time Grammy winner Patti LuPone.

Great Performances: Keeping Company with Sondheim features rehearsal and performance footage, plus new interviews with Elliott, Lenk, LuPone, Sondheim, members of the original 1970 cast, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more.

After a critically acclaimed 2018 London run, "Company" was headed to Broadway when its originally planned March 2020 opening was suspended due to the pandemic. On Dec. 9, 2021, the show finally opened on Broadway-two weeks after Sondheim's unexpected passing on November 26. Great Performances: Keeping Company with Sondheim (w.t.) tells the story of the show's 1970 Broadway debut in a city on the verge of bankruptcy to its reimagination 50 years later as both Broadway and New York City emerge from one of the greatest crises they have ever faced.

Watch the trailer for the new documentary here: