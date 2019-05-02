Wake Up With BWW 5/2: Morrissey Begins Broadway Residency, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Today, Morrissey kicks off his Broadway residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater! The engagement will run through May 11! BroadwayWorld would like to wish Morrissey a happy first performance!

The Off Broadway Alliance released their list of award nominees yesterday. Among them were Oklahoma!, Be More Chill, and many more. We've got the full list below!

This year's Tony nominees are celebrating in big ways. The cast of Hadestown took to the balcony outside the Walter Kerr on Tuesday to perform for the fans in honor of its nominations! In addition, last night, Be More Chill celebrated the nomination for composer Joe Iconis with a special performance of Michael in the Bathroom during the show's curtain call. BroadwayWorld was there for both special events, and we've got your videos below!

Learn more about these and other stories below!

Fresh off being nominated for 14 Tony Awards, the cast of the hit musical 'Hadestown' headed to the plaza during TODAY's Best of Broadway Week for a live performance of 'Livin' It Up on Top.'. (more...)

2) BE MORE CHILL, OKLAHOMA!, and More Nominated For Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance, an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals, has announced the nominees for the 9th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2018-2019 season.. (more...)

3) Choosing An Audition Song: 20 Selections for Altos

Whether you are auditioning for colleges, Broadway shows, or anything in between there seems to be nothing more daunting than finding your go-to audition song(s). A musical theater actor's book (a binder filled with their audition repertoire) could easily be considered the most important external tool they have. Along with talent and personality, the material an actor brings into a room can leave a lasting impression, so it is important to find songs which showcase vocal and acting chops.. (more...)

4) VIDEO: LES MISERABLES All-Star Cast Chats Upcoming Concert

For 16 weeks only Michael Ball (Javert),Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas(Thenardier) will lead a large cast and orchestra of over 65 in the concert version of Les Miserables. The cast sat down to chat about the upcoming event, watch the video below!. (more...)

5) BWW Review: MAN OF LA MANCHA, London Coliseum

The London Coliseum has established a run of successes with some excellent revivals of almost-forgotten musicals in recent years. It now turns to Man of La Mancha in the hope of a new box office smash. The choice is an interesting one; few people have seen or even heard of it and it is over 50 years since it last ran in the West End. Unfortunately it is easy to see why, with a muddy, meandering and unconvincing production.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Morrissey kicks off his Broadway residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theater today!

Rock singer Morrissey will make his Broadway debut with a retrospective show at New York City's Lunt-Fontanne Theater!

The show, an exploration of the singer's expansive career, will run for seven days from May 2nd to May 11th.

Morrissey's upcoming record, 'California Son,' is a collection of 1960/70s classic covers. It is released on May 24th via Etienne Records/BMG.

BWW Exclusive: BE MORE CHILL Celebrates Tony Nominee Joe Iconis With A Post-Show Encore!

After receiving his first Tony nomination for Best Score, Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis and star George Salazar hit the stage tonight for a special post-show encore of the show's anthem, "Michael In the Bathroom" to celebrate!

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at the performance!

Set Your DVR...

The cast of Beetlejuice will appear on TODAY!

What we're geeking out over: HADESTOWN Celebrates 14 Tony Nominations on the Balcony of the Walter Kerr Theatre

To celebrate 14 Tony Award nominations, Hadestown held a special celebration outside the theatre last night following the evening's performance! The cast took to the balcony outside the Walter Kerr Theatre, and performed some music for the fans!



BroadwayWorld was there, broadcasting the event live on Facebook!

Social Butterfly: THE BOOK OF MORMON On Broadway Celebrates 3,389 Performances With A GREASE Tribute!

Last night, the Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, The Book of Mormon celebrates its 3,389th performance, surpassing the run of the original Broadway production of Grease.

To celebrate, the Mormon family took to social media for an automatic, systematic, hydromatic tribute to the beloved musical.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Kate Baldwin, who turns 46 today!

Kate Baldwin most recently starred in the revival of Hello, Dolly! Her Broadway credits include Big Fish, Finian's Rainbow (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and The Full Monty. Off-Broadway: Superhero, Giant (Public Theatre; Drama Desk Award nomination.). Other NY credits: Opening Doors at Zankel Hall, five Encores!. Regional: Can Can (Paper Mill), A Little Night Music (Berkshire Theater Festival), Giant (Dallas Theater Center), The Women (Old Globe), The Music Man and South Pacific (Hayes nomination; Arena Stage), She Loves Me (IRNE nomination; Huntington Theatre/Williamstown Theatre Festival), Henry V (Shakespeare Theatre of NJ). Tour: Irving Berlin's White Christmas. Concerts: Chicago Humanities Festival, NSO, PSO and the American Songbook Series. TV: "Law & Order: SVU;" PBS: "Live From Lincoln Center: Stephen Sondheim's Passion." Recording: Let's See What Happens (PS Classics).

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





