VIDEO: LES MISERABLES All-Star Cast Chats Upcoming Concert

For 16 weeks only Michael Ball (Javert),Alfie Boe (Jean Valjean), Carrie Hope Fletcher (Fantine) and Matt Lucas(Thénardier) will lead a large cast and orchestra of over 65 in the concert version of Les Misérables.

Katy Secombe also joins to play Madame Thénardier, and for three performances a week, the role of Jean Valjean will be played by John Owen-Jones.

The cast sat down to chat about the upcoming event, watch the video below!

This spectacular staging of the legendary concert, previously seen in London at the Royal Albert Hall and the O2 Arena, will run from 10 August to 30 November 2019 at the intimate Gielgud Theatre, next door to the current home of Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre.

