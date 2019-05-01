BWW Exclusive: BE MORE CHILL Celebrates Tony Nominee Joe Iconis With A Post-Show Encore!

After receiving his first Tony nomination for Best Score, Be More Chill composer Joe Iconis and star George Salazar hit the stage tonight for a special post-show encore of the show's anthem, "Michael In the Bathroom" to celebrate!

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive look at the performance below!

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology - but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

Be More Chill features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz(The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.





