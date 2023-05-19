Wake Up With BWW 5/19: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Tour, THEATER CAMP Trailer, Plus a Message From Zoe Wanamaker!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Video: Melissa McCarthy Sings 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' in THE LITTLE MERMAID

by Stephi Wild

Disney has released an all new video clip from the upcoming live action film adaptation of The Little Mermaid, featuring Melissa McCarthy as Ursula performing 'Poor Unfortunate Souls'. . (more...)

Video: Watch the THEATER CAMP Trailer Starring Ben Platt, Molly Gordon & More

by Michael Major

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy THEATER CAMP as Amos and Rebecca-Diane - lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. The cast also includes Noah Galvin, Jimmy Tatro, Patti Harrison, Nathan Lee Graham, Ayo Edebiri, Amy Sedaris, and more. Watch the video trailer now!. (more...)

Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage Company

by Stephi Wild

Barrington Stage Company has announced initial casting for William Finn's 1998 musical A New Brain, opening Sunday, August 20, 2023 and playing through September 10, 2023 on BSC's Boyd-Quinson Stage (30 Union Street). Find out who is starring and how to attend!. (more...)

Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary

by Michael Major

Sara Bareilles recently opened an American Idol episode with a special rendition of Disney100 song "When You Wish Upon a Star." Disney has now released a new music video of Bareilles recording the track, along with orchestras in New York, Scotland, and London. Watch the music video of Bareilles recording the song now!. (more...)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK Will Launch North American Tour

by Stephi Wild

NEW YORK, NEW YORK will launch a North American tour in January 2025. The tour will begin in a city in New York State to be announced at a later date. Learn more about the production here!. (more...)

Video: Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7

by Richard Ridge

In this video, watch as Tony nominee Audra McDonald chats more about the honor of bringing an Adrienne Kennedy play to Broadway, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.. (more...)

Review: BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN, @sohoplace

by Abbie Grundy

While the romance shared between Ennis (Lucas Hedges) and Jack (Mike Faist) was immortalised by the Academy-Award Winning film of the same name, it takes on an entirely new life on the stage in a stunning production directed by Jonathan Butterell.. (more...)

Just Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards; & JULIET Leads Best Musical!

by BWW Awards

There's just two weeks left get your ballots in for BroadwayWorld's 20th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards, a dazzling part of our 20th Anniversary Celebration!. (more...)

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+

by Michael Major

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters is returning to television in "High Desert," Apple's latest comedy series. BroadwayWorld sat down with Peters to discuss taking on taking on two characters in the series, also diving into working with Patricia Arquette, playing an actress on the show, exploring the its complicated tone, and more.. (more...)

