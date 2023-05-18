Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT on Apple TV+

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters is returning to television in "High Desert," Apple's latest comedy series.

"High Desert" follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), an on-again, off-again addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California, and makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

"High Desert" is directed by Emmy Award-winner Jay Roach, created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe, and executive produced by Ben Stiller, the half-hour series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 17th followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday through June 21st.

The series also features Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Rupert Friend and Keir O'Donnell.

BroadwayWorld sat down with Peters to discuss taking on two characters in the new series, also diving into working with Arquette, playing an actress on the show, exploring the its complicated tone, and more.

Watch the interview here: