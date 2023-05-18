Video: Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7

You'd think that after six Tony Awards (and three additional nominations), Audra McDonald would be used to being celebrated for her work onstage. Ohio State Murders marks her tenth time to the Tonys party and still, she doesn't take the honor lightly.

"This is an honor. [Being nominated] is not something that you take for granted or expect. It's always a surprise," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's something you have no control over. You can't nominate yourself! You just do your work."

Below, watch as Audra chats more about the honor of bringing an Adrienne Kennedy play to Broadway, why this role was so important to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 76th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 11, 2023.