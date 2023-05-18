Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary

The song, which was originally heard in the animated classic Pinocchio, is one of Disney's most iconic songs.

During "American Idol's" annual Disney Night, GRAMMY-winning, Tony and Emmy-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles opened the show with a special rendition of Disney100 song "When You Wish Upon a Star."

Disney has now released a new music video of Bareilles recording the track, along with orchestras in New York, Scotland, and London.

Sara Bareilles has received three Tony Award nominations, three Primetime Emmy Award nominations and nine Grammy Award nominations, garnering a 2020 Grammy in the category of Best American Roots Performance for her song "Saint Honesty", and a 2023 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album for Into The Woods.

On Broadway, she composed music and lyrics for Waitress, and stepped into the lead role in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021. Other musical credits include a song on the Tony Award-nominated score for SpongeBob SquarePants and Emmy Award-nominated appearance as Mary Magdalene in NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live.

Bareilles produced original music and executive produced the musical drama series Little Voice, teaming up with Jessie Nelson, J.J. Abrams and Apple. She plays Dawn Solano on the Emmy-nominated musical comedy series Girls5eva, and recently stared as The Baker's Wife in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods.

Watch the new music video here:

Watch the American Idol performance here:



