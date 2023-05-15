Wake Up With BWW 5/15: Tony Awards Will Not Air on June 11, Plus a Message From Suzy Eddie Izzard

Plus, he Broadway revival of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, May 14, and more.

May. 15, 2023
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike Photo 1 Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo 3 Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast
Photos: GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Honored With Sardi's Portrait Photo 4 Photos: GOODNIGHT, OSCAR Star Sean Hayes Honored With Sardi's Portrait

WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD
Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The Tony Awards will not be televised on June 11 due to the WGA strike. The committee submitted a WGA waiver for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11, but it was denied. Find out more below.

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The musical played 17 preview performances and 65 regular performances.

Check out photos from the Kennedy Center production of Spamalot starring Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Rob McClure, Matthew Saldivar, Michael Urie, and more!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Suzy Eddie Izzard in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

A Birthday Message From Suzy Eddie Izzard

We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

Today's Top Stories

BREAKING: Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strik
by Team BWW

The Tony Awards will not be televised on June 11. The committee submitted a WGA waiver for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11, but it was denied.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
by Blair Ingenthron

Check out photos from the Kennedy Center production of Spamalot starring Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Rob McClure, Matthew Saldivar, Michael Urie, and more!. (more...)

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
by BroadwayWorld TV

Things are getting corny at the Nederlander Theatre! The nine-time Tony-nominated Shucked is the biggest surprise of this theatre season (in a good way!) and Ashley D. Kelley is a big part of telling the hilarious farm to fable as 'Storyteller #1'.. (more...)

Joaquin Romaguera, Original Pirelli in SWEENEY TODD, Has Passed Away
by Blair Ingenthron

According to an obituary in the New York Times, Broadway actor and tenor best known as the original Pirelli in Sweeney Todd, passed away on May 9, 2023. . (more...)

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Plays Final Performance on Broadway
by Nicole Rosky

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, May 14, 2023, following 17 preview performances and 65 regular performances.. (more...)

Video: Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Jeremy Strong revisit his theatre roots and discuss his post-SUCCESSION return to Broadway in ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS Sunday Morning.. (more...)

Celebrate Mother's Day: Broadway Edition With Hurder, Blackman, Feldshuh, Wolfe & Williams!
by BWW Features

See what Robyn Hurder, Tovah Feldshuh, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jewelle Blackman, and Betsy Wolfe have to say about their experiences of being a mom in the world of theatre in this Mother's Day feature!. (more...)

Review: LEGACY BY ELMHURST BALLET COMPANY at Sadler's Wells
by Matthew Paluch

Elmhurst Ballet Company, the graduate year students of Elmhurst Ballet School opened their 2023 performance Legacy at the Lilian BaylisTheatre, Sadler's Wells on 14 May. The student company will also be performing the programme at the Elmhurst Studio Theatre(Birmingham) 19-20 May.. (more...)

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
by HaleyJane Rose

Shop our Mother's Day Gift Guide with items from from A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot, New York, New York and many more!. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Being Lizard Boy with Justin Huertas
by Jayke Workman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by playwright, actor, and musician, Justin Huertas to talk about his show, 'Lizard Boy', coming to off-broadway! A Seattle based creator, Huertas shares his artistic process in creating musicals, and what it's like to perform in his own works. He also touches on his experience as a queer Filipino man in the theater industry, and how his upbringing in Seattle has affected his life's work.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More! Photo
Wake Up 7/21: Fisher Joins HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series, LUCA TikTok Musical, and More!

Today's top stories: Jordan Fisher joins the cast of HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES, Joshua Turchin pens songs for a Luca TikTok musical, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy CenterPhotos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Joaquin Romaguera, Original Pirelli in SWEENEY TODD, Has Passed AwayJoaquin Romaguera, Original Pirelli in SWEENEY TODD, Has Passed Away
Video: Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Plays Final Performance on BroadwayBOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Plays Final Performance on Broadway

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You