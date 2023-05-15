Wake Up With BWW 5/15: Tony Awards Will Not Air on June 11, Plus a Message From Suzy Eddie Izzard

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The Tony Awards will not be televised on June 11 due to the WGA strike. The committee submitted a WGA waiver for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11, but it was denied. Find out more below.

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The musical played 17 preview performances and 65 regular performances.

Check out photos from the Kennedy Center production of Spamalot starring Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Rob McClure, Matthew Saldivar, Michael Urie, and more!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Suzy Eddie Izzard in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

BREAKING: Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strik

by Team BWW

The Tony Awards will not be televised on June 11. The committee submitted a WGA waiver for the Tony Awards to air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 11, but it was denied.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center

by Blair Ingenthron

Check out photos from the Kennedy Center production of Spamalot starring Alex Brightman, James Monroe Iglehart, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Rob McClure, Matthew Saldivar, Michael Urie, and more!. (more...)

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Things are getting corny at the Nederlander Theatre! The nine-time Tony-nominated Shucked is the biggest surprise of this theatre season (in a good way!) and Ashley D. Kelley is a big part of telling the hilarious farm to fable as 'Storyteller #1'.. (more...)

Joaquin Romaguera, Original Pirelli in SWEENEY TODD, Has Passed Away

by Blair Ingenthron

According to an obituary in the New York Times, Broadway actor and tenor best known as the original Pirelli in Sweeney Todd, passed away on May 9, 2023. . (more...)

BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' Plays Final Performance on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The Broadway revival of Bob Fosse's DANCIN' played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, May 14, 2023, following 17 preview performances and 65 regular performances.. (more...)

Video: Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Jeremy Strong revisit his theatre roots and discuss his post-SUCCESSION return to Broadway in ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE on CBS Sunday Morning.. (more...)

Celebrate Mother's Day: Broadway Edition With Hurder, Blackman, Feldshuh, Wolfe & Williams!

by BWW Features

See what Robyn Hurder, Tovah Feldshuh, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Jewelle Blackman, and Betsy Wolfe have to say about their experiences of being a mom in the world of theatre in this Mother's Day feature!. (more...)

Review: LEGACY BY ELMHURST BALLET COMPANY at Sadler's Wells

by Matthew Paluch

Elmhurst Ballet Company, the graduate year students of Elmhurst Ballet School opened their 2023 performance Legacy at the Lilian BaylisTheatre, Sadler's Wells on 14 May. The student company will also be performing the programme at the Elmhurst Studio Theatre(Birmingham) 19-20 May.. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Being Lizard Boy with Justin Huertas

by Jayke Workman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by playwright, actor, and musician, Justin Huertas to talk about his show, 'Lizard Boy', coming to off-broadway! A Seattle based creator, Huertas shares his artistic process in creating musicals, and what it's like to perform in his own works. He also touches on his experience as a queer Filipino man in the theater industry, and how his upbringing in Seattle has affected his life's work.. (more...)

