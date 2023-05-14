Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Being Lizard Boy with Justin Huertas

Join Jayke Workman and Justin Huertas for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

By:
The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys! This week, Jayke shares the latest Bway updates in the segment, the BroadwayWorld recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then Jayke is joined by playwright, actor, and musician, Justin Huertas to talk about his show, 'Lizard Boy', coming to off-broadway! A Seattle based creator, Huertas shares his artistic process in creating musicals, and what it's like to perform in his own works. He also touches on his experience as a queer Filipino man in the theater industry, and how his upbringing in Seattle has affected his life's work.

Justin Huertas is a Seattle-based award-winning playwright, composer-lyricist, actor, and musician. His original musical Lizard Boy world-premiered at Seattle Rep, toured to Diversionary Theatre, presented at NAMT's Festival of New Musicals, and returns to the stage this fall at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Justin also wrote The Last World Octopus Wrestling Champion (co-composed with Steven Tran) for ArtsWest Playhouse & Gallery and Lydia & the Troll (co-created by Ameenah Kaplan) for Seattle Rep. He is composer-lyricist for Howl's Moving Castle (Book-It Repertory Theatre) and The Lamplighter (co-written with Kirsten "Kiki" deLohr Helland and Sara Porkalob). Justin is currently under commission at Seattle Rep, the 5th Avenue Theatre, ArtsWest Playhouse & Gallery, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.


RELATED STORIES

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hotcha, Whoopee, Corn! with Christine Cornish Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hotcha, Whoopee, Corn! with Christine Cornish

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Christine Cornish, to talk about being in the Broadway revivals of Chicago The Musical, Kiss Me Kate, My Fair Lady, and CATS. Christine shares her experience growing up in the dance community, and participating in the fancy choir at CCM. She also talks about her artistic process of creating a character, and what it's like to teach dance in New York City.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Finishing the Cat with Leslie Blake Walker Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Finishing the Cat with Leslie Blake Walker

Jayke is joined by Funny Girl Broadway's Leslie Blake Walker to talk all about taking part in this incredible revival. Leslie discusses her artistic process in creating choreography, her background as a dancer, and performing in countless regional shows, including a production of CATS at age 10. Leslie also shares her experience performing alongside incredible performers like Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo, and Lea Michele.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse

Oh My Pod U Guys, this week Jayke is joined by Broadway actor, writer, and producer, Alex Wyse, to talk about playing opposite Sean Hayes in the new play, Good Night, Oscar, on Broadway! Alex chats about his experience directing his own films and shorts, Summoning Sylvia and Indoor Boys, and shares what it was like co-creating the off-broadway musical comedy, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. He also touches on being openly queer, and how that has informed how he approaches creating and producing new works.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway star, Lesli Margherita, to talk all things Matilda, tap dancing in a gold tuxedo on a Broadway stage, and performing on the West End. Lesli shares her experience of doing a one woman show off Broadway, and performing regionally all over the country. She even touches on working with legends like Randy Skinner.


