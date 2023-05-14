Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Being Lizard Boy with Justin Huertas

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys! This week, Jayke shares the latest Bway updates in the segment, the BroadwayWorld recap, brought to you by BroadwayWorld. Then Jayke is joined by playwright, actor, and musician, Justin Huertas to talk about his show, 'Lizard Boy', coming to off-broadway! A Seattle based creator, Huertas shares his artistic process in creating musicals, and what it's like to perform in his own works. He also touches on his experience as a queer Filipino man in the theater industry, and how his upbringing in Seattle has affected his life's work.

Justin Huertas is a Seattle-based award-winning playwright, composer-lyricist, actor, and musician. His original musical Lizard Boy world-premiered at Seattle Rep, toured to Diversionary Theatre, presented at NAMT's Festival of New Musicals, and returns to the stage this fall at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. Justin also wrote The Last World Octopus Wrestling Champion (co-composed with Steven Tran) for ArtsWest Playhouse & Gallery and Lydia & the Troll (co-created by Ameenah Kaplan) for Seattle Rep. He is composer-lyricist for Howl's Moving Castle (Book-It Repertory Theatre) and The Lamplighter (co-written with Kirsten "Kiki" deLohr Helland and Sara Porkalob). Justin is currently under commission at Seattle Rep, the 5th Avenue Theatre, ArtsWest Playhouse & Gallery, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.



